Nautilus Hyosung America (Hyosung), the largest and fastest growing ATM provider in the United States, today announced its partnership with financial technology company, Automated Transaction Delivery (ATD), to provide fully integrated solutions to financial institutions.

The foundation of the solution lies within Hyosung’s superior ATMs, assisted self-service devices and associated software. Automated Transaction Delivery enables this technology through its patent pending cloud-based wireless integration system.The result is a fully integrated solution with the latest software upgrades and state-of-the-art features including remote remedy capability for enhanced reliability, software management to ensure PCI compliance as well as hosted remote video conferencing and device control.

“Automated Transaction Delivery is proud to have Hyosung and our master vendor and reseller, Absolute Financial Services, as our primary partners,” said Fred Wheeler CTO Automated Transaction Delivery. “It’s an easy partnership to make based on their industry leading technology and their willingness to act as true partners without the market restrictions and increased costs of other manufacturers as well as the unsurpassed level of support we receive from our Master VAR.”

The partnership has already yielded superior results with projects like Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union where Hyosung and ATD worked together to deliver all new Digital Banking Centers™. The new integration and implementation consists of the Nautilus Hyosung MX8800 Assisted Self-service device with fully hosted cloud enabling technology from Automated Transaction Delivery.

“There is a shift in the banking industry underway that is disrupting traditional bank branch and teller services,” said Joe Militello, Vice President of Software Engineering at Nautilus Hyosung America. “We wanted to provide a custom solution that would not only enhance the customer experience, but would also help the traditional bank branch operate more efficiently.”

About Nautilus Hyosung America

Nautilus Hyosung America is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung, Inc., a global leader in providing ATMs to the retail off-premises and financial institution markets. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung has become the largest and fastest growing provider of ATMs in the United States. Hyosung is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.

About Automated Transaction Delivery

Automated Transaction Delivery is a FINTECH company formed in 2015 with one mission in mind, Use the Latest Technology to enable the Greatest Delivery and provide the Best Value for Financial Institutions. We use our patent pending cloud based \ wireless technology to develop custom solutions. We use our technology to “turn on” devices integrating best in class products for a superior solution. Our current solutions include fully managed ATM’s to include deposit automation and our Branch\Business Transforming Digital Banking Centers. We continue to develop custom solutions like our soon to be released Account Management Kiosk and Managed Security Solution. Our new Brandon Florida lab will add to our capability to provide solutions to challenges faced by Financial Institutions and other Businesses.