The Team at Amazing Smiles suggest that patients merely need to talk to their team and that they will offer ways to tackle the financial side of dental care. One of the ways they achieve this goal is by offering iCare Financial.

The tagline at Amazing Smiles is "Art of Modern Dentistry." The practice has two doctors, Duongvannak Keo DMD, MS, CAGS, PA and Nicholas Rowley, DMD. Located in Merritt Island, Florida, Amazing Smiles offers a wide range of cutting edge procedures including cosmetic dentistry, pinhole surgical technique, dental implants and treatments for TMJ/TMD and sleep apnea.

Offering Affordable Dentistry via iCare

Not only does the practice stress modern dentistry, but they also put an emphasis on affordable dentistry. They point this fact out right on the "Affordability" page of their website, stating, "If we find that you have maximized your insurance benefits or will be getting dental treatment without insurance, we will assist you in making other payment arrangements."

Cathy is the Patient Administrator at Amazing Smiles, and she is also the iCare Specialist. She has been working with the practice for over 15 years. Typically, Amazing Smiles will accept iCare for treatments plans just $300 and up.

According to Cathy, when she thinks of iCare Financial, the first word that comes to mind is "ease." Cathy explained, "iCare is easy to apply to and easy to explain. It also is easy to present treatment plans knowing that there is a positive way for patients to pay for their treatment."

Presenting Patients with Payment Options

There is no doubt that the cost of dentistry can sometimes strike fear into the hearts of patients, especially those with subpar credit. Cathy finds that when she tells patients that she can help them with a special payment option, they often assume that iCare is going to require them to have excellent credit scores. She is happy to explain that this is not the case at all.

Cathy adds that patients are so relieved that there is something available that is accessible. She points out, "iCare gives hope to people who think they have no recourse. I just say, 'We're not going to worry about your credit.'" When patients ask what they need to qualify, she is able to simply ask, "Do you have a checking account?" Of course, nearly everyone says yes.

Allowing the Dentists to Focus on What They do Best

Cathy finds that many patients don't want to consider conventional Financing options, and so they just don't get their dental work done. But when she presents iCare, there is relief and there is hope. She explains, this time of year, especially, people come in and think they can't afford anything. We say we can fix it and help you take care of things financially. I say what is the #1 thing stopping you from getting care? If they say money, I say, 'iCare.'"

Offering iCare Financial as a payment option allows the doctors at the practice to get back to solely focus on offering great dentistry. They do not have to worry about payments or potentially compromising patients' oral health due to issues with insurance or payments.

Cathy pointed out that patients who choose to take advantage of iCare Financial are far more likely to schedule their treatments. As far as ensuring great care, it's a win-win.

Spreading the Word

The team at Amazing Smiles has been so pleased with the benefits of using iCare Financial that they have spread the word far and wide. At the Association of Dental Office Managers event, Cathy even told quite a few interested parties about how well iCare Financial was going over at their practice. "It was a big hit," said Cathy. "When other practices hear about iCare, they say, "Oh, that is wonderful!"

Positive word of mouth also comes courtesy of Amazing Smiles patients, as many have been referring others to the practice with the added caveat that they will be able to take advantage of iCare. After patients experience how easy and trouble-free it is to use iCare Financial, they want their friends and family members to enjoy this option as well.

Working Smarter, Not Harder

Long gone are the days when the team at Amazing Smiles had to worry about tracking down payments. Cathy finds that having this additional option for payment under her belt makes her job more pleasant. "We're working smarter, not harder," says Cathy.