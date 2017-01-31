"Our constant growth signifies the trust we have received from our end-users and medical community at large. We are committed to provide better outcomes at reduced cost, swiftly,” said Shripal Shah, Senior Technology Officer, iPatientCare, Inc.

iPatientCare, a pioneer cloud-based ambulatory EHR and Revenue Cycle Management services, takes pride announcing its name among 50 fastest growing private companies broadcasted by the Silicon Review an online and print community for business & technology professionals.

The Silicon Review is the pre-eminent platform that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solution providers and upcoming hot enterprises emphasizing as a neutral source for technology decision makers and caters the place where senior level IT buyers and decision-makers come to learn and share their experiences in regards to products, technologies and technology trends.

iPatientCare has succeeded by delivering solutions that were designed to be user friendly and intuitive. The growth in the customer base is due to iPatientCare robust EHR and practice management software that is developed by keeping needs and workflows of Physicians' offices at the center. iPatientCare works hard to develop, apply, and market methods, technologies, products, and solutions that support patient-centric information architecture for evolving streamlined collaborative workflow among the healthcare payers, providers, patients/sponsors, diagnostic facilities, and retail pharmacies; resulting in enhanced quality of care, increased patient safety, reduced administrative overheads, and increased effectiveness and efficiencies of healthcare processes.

“iPatientCare takes pride on being mentioned among fastest growing private companies. We work hard to achieve technological advancement for medical informatics that helps medical systems work better. Our constant growth signifies the trust we have received from our end-users and medical community at large. We are committed to provide better outcomes at reduced cost, swiftly,” said Shripal Shah, Senior Technology Officer, iPatientCare, Inc.

About iPatientCare:

iPatientCare, Inc. is a privately held medical informatics company based at Woodbridge, New Jersey. The company’s unified product suite includes Electronic Health/Medical Record and integrated Practice Management/Billing System, Patient Portal/PHR, Health Information Exchange (HIE), and Mobile Point-of-Care Solutions for both Ambulatory and Acute/Sub-acute market segments. iPatientCare has been recognized as a preferred MU partner by numerous Regional Extension Centers (REC), hospitals/health systems, and professional academies.

iPatientCare EHR 2014 (2.0) has received 2014 Edition Ambulatory Complete EHR certification by ICSA Labs, an Office of the National Coordinator-Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB), in accordance with the applicable eligible professional certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Full certification details can be found at ONC Certified Health IT Product List.

The ONC 2014 Edition criteria support both Stage 1 and 2 Meaningful Use measures required to qualify eligible providers and hospitals for funding under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA).

Visit http://www.iPatientCare.com for more information.