iPatientCare, cloud-based ambulatory EHR and Revenue Cycle Management services, announced today its plans to demonstrate and exhibit the Interoperability capabilities of its product suite which includes Peer to Peer Portal, Provider Portal and Patient Portal at HIMSS17.

Like every previous year, the HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition 2017 will host the most extensive technical exhibition and provide strongest networking opportunities to connect with thousands of industry leaders and other health IT professionals during the event. During 5 days 300 sessions will take place with participation of 1,200 exhibitors and 45,000 colleagues. HIMSS17 focused on interoperability, Population Health, Connected Health, Population Care Management and many other topics important for the global healthcare IT.

iPatientCare being the first recipient of the ConCert by HIMSS™ EHR certification from ICSA Labs based on Interoperability Work Group (IWG) specifications and honored by IHE and HIMSS as one of the Health IT Industry Leader at IHE NA Connectathon Leadership Conference on January 27, 2016 at Cleveland, Ohio. Having received these recognitions iPatientCare accepts its responsibility to pay his efforts to be on higher scale to satisfy expectation from industry professionals.

“iPatientCare looks forward to demonstrate its product suite for providers, ACO, patients, and interoperability at the upcoming HIMSS 2017. iPatientCare looks forward to discussing the value proposition of its products and value-added services with healthcare providers and prospective channel partners keeping in mind the focus shifted from volume to value-based payment models.”, said Udayan Mandavia, CEO, iPatientCare.

iPatientCare looks forward to meeting with other innovators, influence leaders, and attendees from across the globe at booth #3331 on the exhibit floor at the event HIMSS17.

About iPatientCare:

iPatientCare, Inc. is a privately held medical informatics company based at Woodbridge, New Jersey. The company’s unified product suite includes Electronic Health/Medical Record and integrated Practice Management/Billing System, Patient Portal/PHR, Health Information Exchange (HIE), and Mobile Point-of-Care Solutions for both Ambulatory and Acute/Sub-acute market segments. iPatientCare has been recognized as a preferred MU partner by numerous Regional Extension Centers (REC), hospitals/health systems, and professional academies.

iPatientCare EHR 2014 (2.0) has received 2014 Edition Ambulatory Complete EHR certification by ICSA Labs, an Office of the National Coordinator-Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB), in accordance with the applicable eligible professional certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Full certification details can be found at ONC Certified Health IT Product List.

The ONC 2014 Edition criteria support both Stage 1 and 2 Meaningful Use measures required to qualify eligible providers and hospitals for funding under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA).

Visit http://www.iPatientCare.com for more information.