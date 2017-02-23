"We are happy for being a part of a revolution being created using the cutting-edge technologies, such as Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring, Block Chain, Predictive Modelling and many more." said Udayan Mandavia, President/CEO, iPatientCare.

iPatientCare, a pioneer in cloud-based ambulatory EHR and Revenue Cycle Management services announced its accomplishment by displaying the Interoperability capabilities of its product suite that includes Peer-to-Peer Portal, Provider Portal and Patient Portal along with Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring at HIMSS17.

Like each year, the HIMSS Annual Conference and Exhibition 2017 accommodated thousands of health IT professionals, clinicians, executives and vendors from around the world at the same platform. HIMSS17 was truly the largest and most extensive technical exhibition that provided strongest networking opportunities to connect with of industry leaders and other health IT professionals during the event. During these 5 days of HIMSS17 Conference and Exhibition, 300 Sessions were planned with the active participation of 1,300 exhibitors and 45,000 colleagues. HIMSS17 focused on Interoperability, Connected Health, Population Care Management, Cybersecurity and many other topics important for the global healthcare IT.

“Once again, HIMSS17 has catered the best platform to demonstrate the innovative and outstanding health IT products/services, offering the highest networking opportunities to connect with industry leaders and other health IT professionals.” said Udayan Mandavia, President/CEO, iPatientCare. He further added, “This year, there was a huge interest in innovative tools that makes the care more convenient and effective for both caregivers and patients. iPatientCare, being one of the pioneers in cloud-based ambulatory EHR, has been able to successfully create and showcase innovative solutions for Interoperability, Care Coordination, Population Health, Personalized Health, Patient Engagement and Advanced Analytics. We are happy for being a part of a revolution being created using the cutting-edge technologies, such as Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring, Block Chain, Predictive Modelling and many more.”

“We have received great numbers of attendee registrations, where they have added iPatientCare to their expo plan even before event started this year. Being the first ConCert by HIMSS™ certified Ambulatory EHR in 2015 and Healthcare IT Industry Leader in 2016 by IHE and HIMSS™, we attracted attendees having huge interest in ability of connectivity of our EHR with any other Health IT systems and Health Information Exchanges.” commented Shahab Shaikh, Chief Integration Officer, iPatientCare.

iPatientCare looks forward to exhibiting and professional networking at HIMSS18, Las Vegas, March 5-9, 2018.

About iPatientCare:

iPatientCare, Inc. is a privately held medical informatics company based at Woodbridge, New Jersey. The company’s unified product suite includes Electronic Health/Medical Record and integrated Practice Management/Billing System, Patient Portal/PHR, Health Information Exchange (HIE), and Mobile Point-of-Care Solutions for both Ambulatory and Acute/Sub-acute market segments. iPatientCare has been recognized as a preferred MU partner by numerous Regional Extension Centers (REC), hospitals/health systems, and professional academies.

iPatientCare EHR 2014 (2.0) has received 2014 Edition Ambulatory Complete EHR certification by ICSA Labs, an Office of the National Coordinator-Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB), in accordance with the applicable eligible professional certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Full certification details can be found at ONC Certified Health IT Product List.

The ONC 2014 Edition criteria support both Stage 1 and 2 Meaningful Use measures required to qualify eligible providers and hospitals for funding under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA).

Visit http://www.iPatientCare.com for more information.