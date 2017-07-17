The 36th edition of the (ICALEO®) conference continues its legacy as the leading source of technical information in the laser industry, dedicated to the field of laser materials processing.

Laser Institute of America (LIA), the professional society for lasers, laser applications and laser safety worldwide, announces that registration is now open for the 2017 International Congress on Applications of Lasers & Electro-Optics (ICALEO®) Conference.

Held this year from October 22-26 at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, the 36th edition of the conference continues its legacy as the leading source of technical information in the laser industry, dedicated to the field of laser materials processing. The conference allows researchers and end-users to meet and review the best in the business, while presenters at the conference will be given the opportunity to have their technical papers peer-reviewed.

The blind peer-review panel will focus on the quality, relevance, and significance of the research and findings. Selected papers will be recognized in the ICALEO 2017 Congress Proceedings and subsequently published in the Journal of Laser Applications (JLA).

Each year, ICALEO attracts more than 200 companies and organizations from more than 30 countries. With more than 20 vendors currently scheduled for this year’s conference, LIA’s unique Laser Industry Vendor Program allows vendors and attendees the opportunity to discuss the latest equipment and applications in a low-key setting after the technical sessions. With no conflicting session scheduled during this time slot, participants can commit their full attention to vendors.

ICALEO also offers sponsorship opportunities, acknowledging sponsors through onsite signage, visibility on the website, and inclusion in the distributed program. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the most-current products and services from the leading industry exhibitors and sponsors, including those listed below:



Platinum sponsor: IPG Photonics Corporation

Gold sponsors: EdgeWave GmbH Innovative Laser Solutions, SPI Lasers, TRUMPF Inc.

Silver sponsors: Laserline Inc., Light Conversion Ltd., Lumentum, Spectra-Physics, A Newport Company

This year’s conference chair members include:

Congress General Chair: Christoph Leyens, Fraunhofer IWS

Laser Materials Processing Chair: Klaus Kleine, Coherent Inc.

Laser Microprocessing Co-Chair: Michelle Stock, mlstock consulting

Laser Microprocessing Co-Chair: Cather Simpson, University of Auckland

Nanomanufacturing Conference Chair: Yongfeng Lu, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

In keeping with tradition, the 2017 edition of ICALEO brings together academics and laser industry professionals and allows them a space to discuss the advancement of laser technology and encourage its successful reach into the future.

To register for ICALEO 2017, visit https://www.lia.org/conferences.