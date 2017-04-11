The International Cake Exploration Societé (ICES) announces that registration is open for their 42nd annual convention, to be held at the Spokane Convention Center in Spokane, Washington from August 3rd to August 6th, 2017.

ICES is a long-running organization dedicated to educating cake decorators and sugar artists with the mission to “preserve, advance and encourage exploration of the sugar arts.”

The annual convention is the highlight of the year for many ICES members, attracting sugar artists from all over the world, featuring learning opportunities and cake and sugar showcases. The convention will offer hands-on classes and demonstrations by experts and celebrities in the field.

This year’s convention will feature a Live Cake Challenge on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 10am to 3pm in the Cake Room at the Spokane Convention Center. Three teams will compete for prizes and bragging rights by designing cakes to fit the theme “Spokane Riverfront Park” Applications to compete in the challenge will be accepted through April 29th. For more details and to apply, click here.

Sugar art displays from around the world will be on display at the Sugar Art Gallery. Sugar artists of all levels bring cakes, pulled sugar pieces, pastillage and more for visitors to peruse throughout the convention. Pre-registered displays will be eligible for prize drawings.

This year, the Vendor Hall will feature booths from a wide variety of sugar art suppliers who will provide free demonstrations, many by renowned cake decorators. Cake decorators excitedly look forward to new product debuts at the yearly ICES Convention

Interested parties can visit the Convention's information and registration page here.

About the ICES Convention:

Founded in 1976, the International Cake Exploration Societé (ICES) pursues a mission to preserve, advance and encourage exploration of the sugar arts. ICES promotes and provides opportunities for continuing education, development of future sugar artists, and enjoyment of the art form in a caring and sharing environment. Meetings, Cake Shows, and “Days of Sharing” are held throughout the year across America and around the world.

Each year ICES holds its annual Convention and Sugar Art Show in a different location in the United States. The ICES convention offers the perfect opportunity to gather with cake decorators and sugar artists from around the world to learn from and share with each other. We all can remember our first time at an ICES Convention. Whether you are a first timer or a seasoned conventioneer, we predict you will be amazed by the energy and excitement you see and feel as you participate in this celebration.

Please visit us at ICES.org to learn more about becoming a member, and ICESconvention.org to learn more about this year's convention.