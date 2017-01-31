A class action suit was recently ruled upon against DISH Network. The company was found liable for over 51,000 calls to consumers on the Do Not Call List. This violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act cost DISH Network $20.5 million. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) legally protects consumers against telemarketing harassment. Violations of the TCPA can lead to damages of $500 to $1,500 per call, text, or fax. I Hate Telemarketers helps consumers stop telemarketing calls and potentially collect damages for TCPA violations. For those who suffer frequent harassment from telemarketers and debt collectors, there is a solution.

Common TCPA violations include calling a consumer before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m., calling a consumer on the Do Not Call List, and using a robocaller to contact consumers without prior written or verbal consent. Any unwanted contact from an SMS text message marketer, debt collector, credit card company, telephone solicitor, or bank could be a potential TCPA violation.

I Hate Telemarketers is a company with one main purpose: to stop telemarketers. For those who are wondering how to stop telemarketers, the answer is fairly simple. Consumers fill out the form on our website in order to be contacted for a free case review. Once this happens, one of our agents verbally reviews the information with the consumer. If the consumer has experienced actions by telemarketers that potentially violate the TCPA, their information is then passed along to a qualified attorney for further action. This allows consumers to effectively end unwanted calls and potentially receive compensation for illegal actions by telemarketers and debt collectors.

For any further reference, the DISH Network case number is 1:14-cv-00333, and the case was handled in the North Carolina Middle Court.