Daddy Issues by Iliana Eve and DJ Hannahbella

On January 17, 2017, teenage sisters Iliana Eve and DJ Hannahbella are releasing their debut project Daddy Issues. The two sisters, who are only 14 and 16 years old respectively, have experienced a whirlwind rise in the music industry recently. Iliana Eve aka Ana had her first recording released through Snoop Dogg's record label Doggy Style Records only a few months ago. Since then she's been featured on top publications such as Billboard and Houston Chronicle and both sisters have been seen all over the internet on most of the popular hip-hop blogs.

Kanye West's artist Cyhi The Prynce (G.O.O.D Music / Sony) who serves as one of Ye's main songwriters and who is up for three Grammy Awards for his many contributions to the Life of Pablo album is featured on the teenager’s debut. Eminem's emcee Kxng Crooked of hip-hop super group Slaughterhouse (Shady Records) and Snoop Dogg's new artist, Heebz Street, appears on the project with the song Letters that Snoop has publicly supported and helped promote. One of the hottest new rappers in the industry, 21 Savage, makes an appearance on Kylie's Daddy. Orlando's Nitty Scott (Kendrick Lamar, Joell Ortiz) and Pulse Nightclub shooting survivor Patience Carter also shows up on the project along with the late Marsha Moyo, a UN ambassador and humanitarian from Zambia.

Renowned producer Jonathan Hay, who was selected as a TIDAL Rising artist through Jay Z's streaming company, produced the bulk of the album. "Over the years I've been able to work with what some consider the greatest DJ’s of all time, including a full album project with DJ Revolution and work with the late Roc Raida. DJ Hannahbella at only 16 is at that level right now – that really blows me away." - Jonathan Hay

Other producers that round out the Daddy Issues project include the multi-platinum Kemar McGregor (Musiq Soulchild, Sinead O'Connor), Benny Reid (Concord Records), frequent Hay collaborators Mani Ajami (Royce da 5'9, Twista) and Sean Dean (Showtime TV network).

Toronto's rising star model Aneesa Badshaw, a creative director and performer on the album says, "I met everyone involved in early December during a modeling shoot in Florida and I quickly fell in love with them and what they were doing. I find this project relates to me because I know what it feels like to have daddy issues. I grew up without my biological father being in my life until I started getting older. Since the day I was born I grew up with my stepdad, and he filled all of the voids in my life and made me feel that I didn't need my biological dad."

Daddy Issues is more than just an album. There is also a TV show in the works. Industry expert Ranna Royce who's been focused on the television side of Daddy Issues says "Jonathan [Hay] and I have known each-other for over 10 years and there's been nothing but creative energy and good vibes. For the last few months we've been working on the TV show Daddy Issues and we are so excited for people to tune in and relate."

Daddy Issues Tracklisting

01 Hannahbella X Speaks With Her Hands

02 Tom's Diner

03 Letters feat Heebz Street

04 Split Paths feat Kxng Crooked

05 Mommy

06 Don't Change

07 Ok (Long Damn Time Remix) feat Cyhi The Prynce

08 Kylie's Daddy feat 21 Savage

09 Lost Souls feat Nitty Scott, L'Shai, Patience Carter

10 Waiting (Pam's Song) feat Marsha Moyo

11 Far Behind

12 Ok (Chopped & Screwed) feat Cyhi The Prynce

13 Daddy's Little Girls