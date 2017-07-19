Allow all company users to access, download, collaborate, and print/publish with a single application

eQuorum Corporation announces major new features in Version 9.6 of ImageSite, its flagship, comprehensive, yet affordable Document Management Solution (DMS)/”Lite” Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) for manufacturers, architects, engineers, utilities, universities and government. ImageSite is HTML5 based, making it accessible by any operating system or mobile device without client software or mobile apps. Version 9.6 will be available to customers starting July 24, 2017, and provides the user with a modern, contemporary, and intuitive front-end which supports many new features and enhancements.

eQuorum continues to pace the industry with agnostic viewing of files, especially CAD and PDF formats. As these formats become more mainstream, and more complex, ImageSite is being upgraded to perform more viewing and publishing functions. Many of these functions have previously only been available using native applications which are often expensive and time consuming to distribute to a broad company audience. ImageSite provides extensive functionality with a single viewer employing the user’s local web browser.

Scott Brandt, CEO of eQuorum, remarked, “As several file formats become more ubiquitous many users are being hamstrung in terms of the functionality they have when viewing, distributing, and publishing these files. The applications providers are clearly motivating casual users to download and learn their software, but we think a common viewer with intuitive functions allows all company users to access, download, collaborate, and print/publish with a single application.” He added, “We are also getting a lot of kudos from IT departments as we’re making their lives easier by not forcing client software deployment, eliminating Java requirements, and aggregating functionality from several other smaller programs into one application.”

Major new features and enhancements in ImageSite 9.6 include:

DWG enhancements:



View DWG files by layout name or model space

Turn layers or configured groups of layers on/off

Toggle Xrefs on/off

Flip displayed background from black to white and vice versa, without reloading files

View DWGs in monochrome or color

Optimized browser capabilities handling hi-res SVG versions of DWG files.

Download as PDF/ZIP: Convert ImageSite files, including different file types, to PDF, on the fly, and then download, either as a multi-page PDF or as a ZIP file

Document Compare: The document compare function has been upgraded to better display the differences between two versions of the same document, or two different documents

Search Enhancements: Additional search Boolean operators have been added, as well as Classic ImageSite’s search wildcards

Entire folder contents easily downloaded: With a simple right mouse click, everything in a folder can be easily downloaded

More Administration functions in ImageSite Desktop: All administrative functions for Security, Projects, Versioning, and System Settings are now available in Desktop

Plot Station printing/plotting now supports the new KIP System K controller line, including the KIP 860K, KIP 7770K, and the KIP 7900K Series

About eQuorum

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, eQuorum is the developer of the ImageSite suite of products, including an enterprise-wide document management and product lifecycle management system with departmental level pricing. ImageSite can be implemented as both an internal document management system and as a cloud-based collaboration solution with affiliates, customers, and vendors for a wide variety of industries. eQuorum provides solutions including its software, business workflow consulting, training, and implementation services to help customers quickly realize the productivity benefits of their solutions. For additional information regarding eQuorum’s products and services, please call 404.497.8110 or visit the company’s web site. http://www.eQuorum.com.

ImageSite is a registered trademark of eQuorum Corporation.

All other products are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.