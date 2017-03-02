eQuorum Announces Release of ImageSite 9.5

We have added truly unique technology to permit exceptionally fast and accurate viewing of large engineering drawings

eQuorum Corporation announces major new features in Version 9.5 of ImageSite, its flagship, comprehensive, yet affordable Document Management Solution (DMS) for manufacturers, architects and engineers, utilities, universities and government.

Version 9.5 will be available to customers starting, March 2, 2017 and provides the user with a modern, contemporary, and intuitive front-end which supports many new features and enhancements.

Because eQuorum has its roots in engineering, it recognizes the need to continue to provide the highest level of usability for engineering drawings. As CAD programs have become more complex and handle larger and larger files, it is important to provide high fidelity solutions to ensure all elements of drawings are clear and visible. Our new version of ImageSite recognizes drawings that need higher resolution when zoomed-in and when slow bandwidth connections are being used, especially from outside the corporate network.

Major new features and enhancements in ImageSite 9.5 include:



AutoCAD DWG layering and x-ref grouping management – When viewing DWG files, Layer Groups let you turn on/off multiple layers with a single click. Xrefs can be listed and turned off and on individually

Self-registration of users – Using a token/key registration system users can self-subscribe and create their own account, with appropriate security restrictions and user configurations, without help from a system administrator

Enhanced Transmittal module – Users can easily and quickly construct Transmittal cover sheets and file attachments or links and can track Transmittal acknowledgements and confirmations

My Transmittals in the Dashboard – Easy access to existing Transmittals in the Dashboard with current status for tracking and reporting

New information interface with expansion of user contacts and emails – A more extensive interface for the entry of user and non-user contact and email information that also allows users to change their password and see their Project and Group memberships.

Real-time synching notification for markups – Now users can collaborate in real-time over drawings and markups and indicate to other users that a markup has been applied

User membership audit capabilities – Administrators can review user privileges by Project and Group with membership audit features

ImageSite News in the Dashboard – For companies that permit standard web-browser connections to external websites, users will have access to the latest news about ImageSite, including bug fixes, enhancements, and answers to questions

AutoCAD 2017 support – support for AutoCAD 2017 in ImageSite and Plot Station

SOLIDWORKS 2017 support – support for SOLIDWORKS 2017 in ImageSite and Plot Station

Inventor 2016 support – support for Inventor 2016 in ImageSite and Plot Station

Vault 2016 support – support for Vault 2016 in ImageSite and Plot Station

Scott Brandt, CEO of eQuorum, remarked, “We heard our customers tell us large drawings were often taking a while to be viewed, and fidelity was sometimes compromised. This is unacceptable and we have added truly unique technology to permit exceptionally fast and accurate viewing of large engineering drawings. Because we are using leading edge technology (HTML5 and Websockets) these enhancements will continue to come, especially with files being viewed and marked up with mobile devices. “

ImageSite is a comprehensive, yet easy to use Document Management Solution that automates the distribution and collaboration of engineering data and corporate files across your entire enterprise. Because it’s written in HTML5, all platforms are supported and no Java is required. ImageSite offers release and archive functionality for popular CAD formats like AutoCAD, SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, and MicroStation. In addition, ImageSite extends design oriented Product Data Management (PDM) systems with lifecycle-based Release Document Distribution and Collaboration to the entire organization.

About eQuorum

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, eQuorum is the developer of the ImageSite suite of products, an enterprise-wide document management system with departmental level pricing. ImageSite can be implemented as both an internal document management system and as a cloud-based collaboration solution with affiliates, customers, and vendors for a wide variety of industries. eQuorum provides solutions including its software, business workflow consulting, training, and implementation services to help customers quickly realize the productivity benefits of their solutions. For additional information regarding eQuorum’s products and services, please call 404.497.8110 or visit the company’s web site: http://www.eQuorum.com.

ImageSite is a registered trademark of eQuorum Corporation.

All other products are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.