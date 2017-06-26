iModules Software Partners With Omatic Software for Data Integration

iModules Software This will have a positive impact on fundraising and stewardship efforts.

iModules Software, the leader in constituent engagement management for educational institutions, and Omatic Software announced today the availability of an integrated solution with Raiser’s Edge®.

This integration combines online and offline data to drive marketing strategies that raise more money and build stronger relationships with supporters, all while maintaining high data quality.

“ImportOmatic is a great tool that really helps simplify our data imports,” said Joan Shofner, Executive Director of Advancement Services at University of Central Arkansas. “I’m excited about the Omatic and iModules partnership and the possibilities to come.”

“We are happy to be providing this solution for our clients who use Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge as their database of record,” said Fred Weiss, President and CEO of iModules. “This partnership will make it easier for those clients to achieve fundraising success.”

iModules Software’s online alumni engagement platform, Encompass, is a completely integrated communication and engagement solution built to help institutions strengthen relationships, increase engagement, foster loyalty, boost participation, and drive donations.

Omatic Software provides software and services to help nonprofits worldwide integrate, extend, and optimize their software and processes. By utilizing ImportOmatic, an advanced data synchronization solution for Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge, the data sync process is automated and standardized while preventing duplicate records.

“We are excited to further extend our portfolio of integrations with iModules,” said Kevin Kreamer, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances at Omatic Software. “A number of mutual clients use ImportOmatic to move data from iModules into Raiser’s Edge and the enhancements we have made will make it even easier for our iModules users to implement, adopt, and benefit from the power of ImportOmatic to integrate these two solutions. This will have a positive impact on fundraising and stewardship efforts.”

About iModules

Build and sustain lifelong relationships with alumni and supporters through a platform for fundraising, communication, and engagement built by the educational advancement experts at iModules Software. More than 800 higher education institutions partner with iModules to drive larger gifts, increase event attendance and membership, and improve participation rates through data-driven, meaningful engagement. Learn more at imodules.com

About Omatic Software

Omatic Software is the global leader in extending, automating, and integrating Blackbaud technology. Founded in 2002, Omatic has been a Blackbaud Technology Partner since 2004. We have amassed an energetic team with more than 300 years of combined nonprofit experience and over 100 years of combined software development experience to support over 2,000 clients in 20 countries. Having paved the way for expanding and adding onto The Raiser’s Edge®, Omatic currently has over 50 solutions to help nonprofits boost their Blackbaud technology. For more information, contact us at 888.662.8426 or info(at)OmaticSoftware.com.