While many recognize Jeff Halevy from his time at NBC's "Today Show" as a Fitness Correspondent, or from his internationally syndicated healthy living magazine-style show "Workout from Within with Jeff Halevy," which currently airs in over 30 countries in over 10 different languages, the television personality has been busy making a name for himself off the screen as a successful entrepreneur.

Halevy's HLVY Group, which includes a portfolio of companies spanning health club operation, risk management consulting, technology, media and content creation, and corporate and residential luxury fitness center design and amenity management, has experienced explosive growth over the past few years, not only earning the Inc. 5000 accolade, but placing in the top 50% of companies on the list.

"Inclusion with companies like Microsoft and Chobani on the Inc. 5000 list is a great honor, but I still have my blinders on, and am relentlessly focused on innovation," says Halevy.

This innovation has come in the way of notable HLVY Group business models, like New York City's premier private health club Halevy Life's money-back guarantee on fitness results: Fitness Guaranteed®. The health club also has very high and exacting standards for its trainers; they all must possess a minimum of a Master's Degree in Exercise Science. He is predicating Halevy Life's growth on these industry-changing innovations, with seven more Halevy Life locations planned over the next five years.

And just around the corner, Halevy is releasing FitSafe, a highly disruptive technology for risk management that will drastically change the way risk management consultants, insurers and insureds mitigate risk. The technology will make its debut in the Sports & Fitness Sector but verticals in other sectors are already being developed. Halevy has already established partnerships with the U.S.'s two largest insurers.

While Halevy is busy growing HLVY Group and its operating entities he hasn't completely stopped his time in front of the camera, with two new shows in development: "I took about two years away from TV to focus on core business development alone, but with our entities up and running -- and growing -- I will dedicate some time back to television," explains Halevy.

