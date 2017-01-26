Infor Partners With Worldgate, Enhancing Education Services

Infor CEO Charles Phillips and Worldgate Managing Partner Scott Montgomery

Worldgate LLC announced it has joined forces with Infor, a leading provider of cloud business applications, to help education and public sector customers innovate and transform their business. As an Infor Alliance Partner specialized in the K-12 vertical, Worldgate will focus on delivering Infor’s suite of business applications to educational institutions across the US. Infor’s industry specific applications are fundamentally changing the way education and public sector customers can improve operations and drive sustainable growth.

“Through this new partnership with Worldgate, Infor’s education and public sector customers now have direct access to technology resources with deep industry expertise who will work to help customers achieve a maximum return from the investment in Infor’s suite of business applications,” said Keith Briscoe, Infor’s Education Practice Director.

The Infor and Worldgate teams plan to join forces to help customers in the education industry solve complex business system challenges and help them to maximize the budget spent on their enterprise IT investments. Worldgate’s service delivery and ISO 9001:2015 certified processes are designed around the people who support these vital systems, with the objective of empowering them to achieve organizational goals.

“Our education customers are seeking applications that deliver very specific operational capabilities and an intuitive user interface paired with affordable and effective implementation services,” explains Scott Montgomery, Managing Partner of Worldgate. “In teaming with Infor, our industry focused services can serve as a natural complement to Infor’s industry focused suite of applications and can help provide a true value to our customers.”

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit http://www.infor.com.

About Worldgate

Worldgate is a management and technology consulting firm specializing in solutions designed to help enable our clients to meet and exceed their information technology goals. Worldgate’s services focus on ERP and data management solutions which support the business side of Information Technology in the education and public sector. http://www.worldgatellc.com

