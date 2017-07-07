RPI Will Attend Inforum 2017 as Gold Sponsor

The most valuable part of Inforum is the opportunity to meet with customers and to talk to them in a strategic level. It gives the opportunity to look at the big picture.

RPI Consultants is proud to be a Gold Sponsor for Inforum 2017 scheduled for July 10-12 of this year. An Infor Alliance Partner and long-time Inforum sponsor, RPI is again this year excited for the opportunity to engage with the Infor Lawson Community. Last July, Inforum was a resounding success for all who attended and RPI is looking to be a partner in the event’s continuing success this year.

“RPI’s focus has always been client engagement and enablement and Inforum is the centerpiece of that mission.” said Keith Wayland, RPI Partner. “The most valuable part of Inforum is the opportunity to meet with customers and to talk to them in a strategic level. It gives the opportunity to look at the big picture; most of the engagements we do are based on specific projects, but those projects fit into the broader plan and the ability to meet with different members of a customer’s team as well as on our side and engage in a high-level conversation is really helpful to us in building that relationship and delivering better value to our customers.”

RPI will be offering the opportunity for Inforum attendees to schedule a free coaching session with one of RPI’s subject matter experts. Attendees can schedule a meeting and discuss their plans, priorities, and goals across their entire Infor Lawson solution.

RPI partner and head of technology, Richard Leigh Stout encouraged attendees to take the time to meet and discussion those goals, commenting “We’ve really learned from past sessions of how customers have derived a lot of value from coming to Inforum and not only just attending sessions but meeting with partners like RPI, they can help with a mini road-mapping session, talk through some of your goals and initiatives and help make sense out of the clutter and give a little bit of a different perspective. It’s really valuable I think to hear from beyond just the software vendor, hear perspective of what’s going on in the industry.”

Attendees looking to schedule a free meeting should check the Inforum 2017 agenda and set aside time in between sessions or after hours to meet with RPI.

As a gold sponsor, RPI will be presenting two 20 minute speed sessions on the floor of the Infor Hub during the conference. The first session will be “I’m Live on 10x! Now What?” This will be an abbreviated version of RPI’s most popular webinar from this past April and focus on quick wins, the latest 10x functionality, and process improvement projects that users can complete to make the most out of version 10. This speed session will be presented by Richard Leigh Stout and Keith Wayland. The second session will be “7 Exciting Lawson Projects for 2017.” RPI presenters and subject matter experts, Melissa Olson (HCM), Stephanie Kowal (SCM) and Chris Gordon (Finance), offer seven exciting projects to take on this fall across all three Infor Lawson Suites. Those who wish to attend an RPI speed session should visit the RPI booth #110 for more information on when the speed session will be.

About RPI Consultants

RPI Consultants is a business applications implementation and optimization firm focused on delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign. The RPI team includes certified technical and functional experts in Infor Solutions, Lawson, Perceptive Content, Perceptive Capture and Kofax as well as other automation technologies to enhance the procure-to-pay, financial reporting, and human resources processes.

RPI’s model focuses on delivering solutions to specific business problems through on-demand strategic intervention. Our team-based approach allows us to leverage the best resources part-time, on a task-by-task basis, while working closely with our clients to identify opportunities to minimize costs associated with travel and downtime. RPI prides itself on providing customers with the most value for their dollar, delivering value-added information and genuinely caring about the outcome of an engagement.