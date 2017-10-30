Innovest's CEO, Glenn Schmidt, stated "We’ve experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, allowing for growth into adjacent markets through products and services offered both in-house and via our extended partnerships.

Innovest, a rapidly expanding financial technology provider, was honored for the sixth time on the Inc. 5000 2017 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. Making the list for the sixth time, Innovest has become part of an elite group of companies receiving Inc.'s Hall of Fame status, an outstanding accomplishment for honorees to achieve. 2017 is Innovest's fourth consecutive year named to the Inc. 5000 list.

"It's an honor to be included in the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time," said Glenn Schmidt, Innovest’s chief executive officer. "We’ve experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, allowing for expansion within trust and wealth technology, our flagship product market, as well as growth into adjacent markets through products and services offered both in-house and via our extended partnerships. Last month, we completed an acquisition of PDS Companies. The PDS acquisition expands our already growing footprint in the asset management market and adds significant additional expertise and resources in outsourcing services and unique asset management.”

In addition to the PDS acquisition completed earlier this year, Innovest has continued to grow organically through sales to new and existing clients. In June of 2017, Innovest announced that it was now working with Spinnaker Trust and had plans to further expand into the region. Much of Innovest's success can be attributed to a focus on modern technology that is easy to integrate with other platforms.

Looking forward, Innovest plans to continue its growth trajectory through continued investment in product and people. With a staff of executive experts who individually have 20 to 30+ years of industry experience and a devoted team of solely U.S.-based customer service representatives, Innovest is dedicated to continuing to provide the best experience for its clients.

ABOUT INNOVEST

Innovest is a leading provider of financial technology solutions delivered to forward-thinking trust, wealth management, and retirement professionals. Innovest's solutions empower its clients to acquire new customers, invest assets effectively, manage trust and investment portfolios efficiently, and flexibly report results to customers. Innovest has over $500 billion in assets under administration on its trust and wealth management platform, processes more than 6 million payments annually and provides fulfillment services for more than 10 million documents, including checks, advices, and tax forms each year. Innovest's wholly owned subsidiary, FinTech Securities, executes over 69 million equity shares annually. For more information about Innovest, visit http://www.innovestsystems.com.

ABOUT INC. 500/5000

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000.