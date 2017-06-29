SharePoint Online Made Easy. As Microsoft continues to position SharePoint Online as the file sharing and collaboration platform of choice for Office 365, customers and partners are looking for ways to simplify the setup and create a better overall user experience.

ServicePoint365 will be showing Office 365 partners attending Microsoft’s Inspire conference how they can increase SharePoint online adoption. More information on Microsoft Inspire including registration and agenda details is available at http://inspire.microsoft.com.

ServicePoint365 is an application that configures SharePoint Online with an intuitive user interface and information architecture that organizes and connects content while eliminating the need for deep SharePoint skills. The solution consists of several “Centers” that deliver core capability related to Company Intranet, Client/Prospect Management (CRM), Project Management, Proposal Management, Resource Management, Process Management, Knowledge Management and Partner Management.

“As Microsoft continues to position SharePoint Online as the file sharing and collaboration platform of choice for Office 365, customers and partners are looking for ways to simplify the setup and create a better overall user experience. ServicePoint365 provides an intuitive environment that helps customers and partners with little or no SharePoint experience unlock the value of SharePoint Online,” says David Huseonica, President at ServicePoint365.

To schedule a solution briefing during Microsoft Inspire conference, please contact customer service at info(at)servicepoint365(dot)com or (855) 411-4229.

About ServicePoint365

ServicePoint365 is a leading provider of Microsoft Office 365 applications for Office 365, SharePoint Online and Azure. ServicePoint365 is available through Synnex’s CloudSOLV marketplace. Non-Synnex resellers contact ServicePoint365 directly at info(at)servicepoint365(dot)com, 855-411-4229 or http://www.servicepoint365.com. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.