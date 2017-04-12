Cutting Edge Spinal Implants 888-378-2828 Inspired Spine’s mission is to improve patient outcomes by substantially upgrading the surgical standard of care. Our data from the 500 procedures demonstrates and documents exceptional outcomes with minimal complications!

Inspired Spine, a Minnesota-based spine surgery innovation company, has reached the milestone of completing 500 Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) procedures. This truly minimally invasive surgical technique is revolutionizing the performance of lumbar interbody fusions by delivering superior outcomes including substantially less patient recovery time and minimal blood loss, while requiring a procedure duration as short as 30 minutes.

The OLLIF procedure is a minimally invasive lumbar fusion technique that employs an incision of 15 millimeters, produces 80% less blood loss than a traditional fusion, and requires no muscle detachment to access the disc space. After a surgeon learns this technique, the procedure requires less than one third of the time required to perform a traditional fusion procedure, decreasing the patient’s anesthesia risk and increasing OR throughput efficiency.

Remarkably, many patients are ambulatory within two hours after surgery and are often discharged the same day. No infections have occurred during the first 500 procedures.

Numerous studies have been and are currently being performed during the journey to the 500th procedure. One study that has been published in the peer reviewed journal Cureus and presented at several national meetings is “Economic Performance of Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) with a Focus on Hospital Throughput Efficiency.” This study demonstrated that due to its substantially reduced surgical time and shorter required hospital stay duration, the OLLIF procedure has saved hospitals an average of $9500 per case while improving patient outcomes.

Inspired Spine has also developed two derivative lumbar fusion techniques from the OLLIF approach: 1) MIS-DLIF and 2) MIS-DTIF. MIS-DLIF enables minimally invasive lumbar fusions to be successfully performed at L5-S1, overcoming the obstacles presented by the ala of the sacrum and the iliac crest. MIS-DTIF enables minimally invasive fusion of the thoracic levels of the spine, eliminating the risks associated with traditional thoracic approaches.

Additionally, OLLIF, MIS-DLIF and MIS-DTIF have been employed to successfully treat adult degenerative scoliosis for several of the first 500 patients.

Said Chief Medical Officer Hamid Abbasi MD, “Inspired Spine’s mission is to improve patient outcomes by substantially upgrading the surgical standard of care to that which is truly minimally invasive to deliver maximum improvements to each patient. Therefore, our team developed the capability to effectively employ the OLLIF and its derivative techniques throughout the lumbar and thoracic spine. Our data from the 500 procedures demonstrates and documents exceptional outcomes with minimal complications!”

Inspired Spine offers regular training sessions for surgeons nationwide including cadaver labs and on-site proctoring. Additionally, patients can locate an Inspired Spine Certified physician for treatment by visiting InspiredSpine.com.

About Inspired Spine

Inspired Spine, a Minnesota-based advanced minimally invasive spinal surgery technology developer, has introduced and performed over 500 procedures using revolutionary new technologies and procedures in advanced minimally invasive systems. These new procedures are transforming how spinal surgeries are approached and can replace more traditional “open” spinal fusion surgeries.

Inspired Spine is focused on the development of advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques, procedures and other health care technology to minimize or eliminate the physical and economic risks and discomfort that are created by the daily struggles of enduring back pain and its physical limitations. Learn more at http://inspiredspine.com/.

