Our goal is to build on this momentum in the year ahead, by developing new ways to deliver world-class experiences.

FRESNO, CA, February 16, 2017 – Insurance Relief, part of the PrideStaff group of companies, is pleased to announce that they have earned one of Inavero's coveted Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards, after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers. This is the second consecutive year Insurance Relief has earned the Diamond distinction for client satisfaction.

"These awards validate our team's daily commitment to living out Insurance Relief's Mission: 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most'," said Kade Houston, Division Manager at Insurance Relief. "Our ability to deliver on that promise is what makes employers, job seekers and associates come back to us time and time again."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Diamond Award winner in both client and talent satisfaction," continued Houston. "Our goal is to build on this momentum in the year ahead, by developing new ways to deliver world-class experiences."

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

About Insurance Relief

Insurance Relief specializes in recruiting top candidates for companies within the insurance industry, and is a division of PrideStaff. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 74 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on PrideStaff, Insurance Relief services or for franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com or http://www.insurance-relief.com.

PrideStaff and Insurance Relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.