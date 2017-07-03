Intelligent Leadership We have seen in the recent elections the central importance of reaching out, empathy and emotional and cultural intelligence.

The first Masterclass explores the uncharted aspects of Global Leadership and aims to provide answers relevant to the world of business, negotiations and politics. The programme includes a panel of noted experts and a virtual session with John Mattone, #1 Global Authority on and bestselling author of Intelligent Leadership.

The Masterclass is hosted by Anjana Nathwani and Dr. David Clive Price, author of bestselling book Bamboo Strong: Cultural Intelligence Secrets. Anjana and David have worked with more than 1,500 leaders during these changing and ambiguous times, and they will be presenting their observations and sharing their models and tools on Intelligent Leadership.

"In today's increasingly volatile, globalised economy, the need for leaders who can collaborate, inspire and motivate is more acute than ever," says Dr. Price. "We have seen in the recent elections the central importance of reaching out, empathy and emotional and cultural intelligence. These are the qualities of Intelligent Leadership that are sorely needed in these rapidly changing and complex times."

The event will bring together a number of notable experts in the field of leadership and engagement in the workplace, including Jessica Pryce Jones the author of Happiness at Work, Selina Sagayam head of professional practice at Gibson Dunn Crutcher, and John Mattone, founder of the Intelligent Leadership coaching process taken by Steve Jobs.

ANJANA NATHWANI MA MBsPs, is a Business Psychologist, Mentor, Author, Writer, Speaker.

Her specialisms include Change Management, Organization Behaviour, Leadership, Diversity and Inclusion, and she is a mentor with the Cherie Blair Foundation.

DAVID CLIVE PRICE Ph.D. is a Leadership Speaker and Author, Executive and Global Markets Coach. Building on his own learning as chief speechwriter for HSBC for the return of Hong Kong to China, David has coached and advised leadership teams for many global organisations as well as polticial and trade leaders in locations across the globe.