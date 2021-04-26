Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA No GMAT Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 171 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 55 making it to the final list for Online MBA No GMAT Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-no-gmat-degree-programs/

2021 Online MBA No GMAT Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Amberton University

American University

Auburn University

Babson College

Baylor University

Bellevue University

California State University, San Bernardino

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Colorado State University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Fitchburg State University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida International University

Frostburg State University

George Mason University

Grand Canyon University

Grantham University

Howard University

Kettering University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Lincoln Memorial University

Louisiana State University

Maharishi University of Management

McKendree University

Northcentral University

Northeastern University

Norwich University

Ohio University

Old Dominion University

Prairie View A&M University

Queens University of Charlotte

Quinnipiac University

Rochester Institute of Technology

Saint Joseph's College of Maine

Sam Houston State University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Suffolk University

Texas A&M University Commerce

The University of Scranton

Thomas Edison State University

Touro University Worldwide

University of Dallas

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of La Verne

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University Of Saint Mary

University of Texas at Dallas

University of West Florida

Walsh College

Webster University

West Texas A&M University

Wilmington University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.