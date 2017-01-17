Best in American Living Platinum Award for Interior Design – Kitchen

Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. wins the 2017 Best in American Living Platinum Award for Interior Design – Kitchen, and the 2017 Best in American Living Gold Award for Interior Design – Master Suite for their project “6 Ocean” in Palm Beach, Florida. The Best in American Living Awards, BALA, spotlight the most creative and innovative projects in the nation.

The Best in American Living Awards (BALA) is the residential building industry's premier awards program that spotlights the most creative and talented builders, remodelers, architects, residential and building designers, developers, land planners and interior designers who have redefined design excellence for homes and communities throughout the nation and internationally.

The Platinum winning kitchen designed by Marc-Michaels in Palm Beach, FL features a modern, clean aesthetic with white lacquered cabinets. Custom, stone-slab drawer fronts with finger pulls are used to create a seamless look. The island features an ocean-blue, recycled-glass countertop with a stained, live-edge wood countertop to designate the bar area. The stained wood-plank ceiling provides warmth to balance out this sleek white kitchen.

The winners were announced during a Gala at the 2017 NAHB International Builders’ Show. After the show, several winners will be showcased in Builder Magazine as well as featured throughout the year in publications around the country and in several NAHB Publications and social media outlets.

Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. has a very talented award-winning design staff, whose collective experiences span decades. The firm is known for creating a highly differentiated product that’s artistic and beautiful interiors are sure to please. Offices are located in Winter Park and Boca Raton, Fla. For more information, visit http://www.marc-michaels.com.