Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. has received the prestigious honor of being included in Interior Design Magazine's 2017 "Top 100 Giants" for the 18th year in a row. Marc-Michaels was also named the 2nd largest U.S. interior design firm in Interior Design Magazine's "Top Residential Giants."

The current lineup of the Top 100 Giants firms is Interior Design’s 40th, and that deserves some recognition. Each year, Interior Design publishes its list of Interior Design industry Giants which comprises the 100 largest firms ranked by interior design fees for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2016.

This year is the 18th consecutive year that Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. has been awarded a spot on this list. Marc-Michaels ranks as the 44th largest interior design firm, moving them up 2 spots from last year.

Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. has a very talented award-winning design staff, whose collective experiences span decades.