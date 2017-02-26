International Event Security Consulting Fortunately, Super Bowl 51 went off without a hitch in terms of event security.

IMG GlobalSecur, a leading international security consulting firm with services for corporate event security, is proud to announce a short but important analysis of security precautions taken at the recent Super Bowl. With growing concern among corporations holding international meeting and events, IMG GlobalSecur uses its lively blog to inform the public about the importance of international event security issues.

“Fortunately, Super Bowl 51 went off without a hitch in terms of event security,” commented international event security expert, Chris Hagon, CEO of IMG GlobalSecur. “Our short blog post explains some of the security precautions, and can be read by interested CEOs, senior executives, and others involved in international and overseas corporate event meeting security with an eye to the lessons learned. The primary lesson, of course, is to be prepared.”

To read the new blog post on international event security, visit http://www.imgsecurity.net/super-bowl-2017/. Persons with a keen interest in event security issues, can also jump over the the blog index at http://www.imgsecurity.net/category/event-security/.

Events Big or Small Require Event Security Experts and Consultants

Event security, like many things in life, is not appreciated until it is gone. To have an event that goes off without problems is not to say that the event had proper preparations. The reality is that most corporate events do not encounter security problems. The issue, however, is that the small percentage that do encounter problems, ranging from terrorist or crime events, cybersecurity threats, protests and demonstrations, and natural disasters, can evoke catastrophic consequences for the participants. On a non-life threatening level, cyber and computer hacking can expose corporations and other organizations to espionage. The threats are many, but the single solution is good and thorough preparation. The team at IMG GlobalSecur is considered by many to be a key expert resource for organizations, both large and small, that are planning overseas events. The blog post on Super Bowl 51 is just a short "think piece" for interested parties to begin to realize that all events, not just mega events like the Super Bowl, need to take international event security seriously and reach out to real security experts for a thorough pre-event audit. Journalists and others interested in learning more are encouraged to reach out to the company via the website for interview opportunities. It should be noted that the organization has an industry-leading travel safety app called FoneTrac® at http://www.fonetrac-go.com/.