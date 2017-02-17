International Travel Security Corporate executives are increasingly skittish about stability and predictability.

IMG GlobalSecur, a leading international security consulting firm at http://www.theimg.com/, is proud to announce that Chris Hagon has been quoted in an important, recent, AP article, entitled "Trump Properties Face Global Terror Risk with Presidency." It should be noted that many high profile VIPs and corporate executives are likely to stay in Trump hotels overseas, and that Hagon is a recognized expert on international executive travel security.

"With the advent of the Trump presidency, corporate executives are increasingly skittish about stability and predictability. Among the concerns is a possible rise in terrorism against US interests abroad up to, and including, Trump-branded properties." explained Chris Hagon, CEO of IMG GlobalSecur. "One perspective is how to increase security at Trump-branded properties, but another - important one - is how all companies should work on their corporate security for international travel. Executives, VIPs, and even mid-level employees call face a new, heightened international security environment."

To read the article, visit http://apne.ws/2lmXGWJ. Interested parties can also learn more about Chris Hagon and the IMG's international travel security consulting services at http://www.theimg.com/security-services/international-security-consulting.php. Those interested in employee security more generally can visit http://www.globalsecur.com/employee-travel-security.php for a wealth of tips, insights, and information including travel briefings by email.

Likely and Unlikely Targets Overseas: USA-branded Institutions and Executives

It is an unfortunate reality that USA-branded institutions and executives are targets for terrorism overseas. For whatever reasons, 'made in USA' isn't always perceived in a positive light by all groups. Terrorist groups, in particular, may focus on USA assets for their attacks. The rise of the Trump Presidency and controversy surrounding the Trump brand have only heightened an awareness of terrorism targets and vulnerabilities. In the mentioned article, Chris Hagon is cited as a recognized expert on international travel security. Hagon points out that it will be difficult to secure all Trump-branded properties abroad. More importantly for the average corporate traveler is that any USA-branded asset is a potential target. This includes the very travelers themselves, as Senior Executives of US corporations make attractive targets for terrorism. By working with international travel security experts such as Chris Hagon, Harley Stock, Tim Bradley and the staff of the IMG, companies can pre-conduct security vulnerability audits and do their utmost to foresee and prevent international security problems.

About the Incident Management Group (IMG)

Incident Management Group is a leading international security consulting firm. Corporate or business organizations concerned about their need for robust travel security solutions can reach out to the IMG Group for assistance. The company’s experts provide services such as executive, employee, VIP, and expatriate travel security, workplace safety, duty of care management, risk and threat assessments, workplace violence prevention, crisis management planning, and more.

Web. http://www.theimg.com

Tel. (877) 887-9914