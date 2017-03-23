The Euro Sport Camps, held in the U.K., are run by an experienced team that provides high quality, intensive sport camp and tour programs. American campers who are interested in these options will be able to book directly via the US Sports Camps website.

In line with what is expected from the high quality and popular Nike Sports Camp programs in the U.S., Euro Sports Camps create premium sport experiences for young American athletes looking to take their sport camp experience abroad, explains Dale Hobson, Director of Euro Sports Camps. "In addition to great instruction from top professionals, the Euro Sport programs complement the camp experience with offsite tours that allow athletes to deepen their relationship with the sport," adds Hobson. "We take our tennis participants to Wimbledon for the All England Club tour, as well as other London sites. Soccer and Field Hockey participants visit London, play matches with local teams and experience a behind-the-scenes tour or watch a championship match. Every camp participant enjoys a unique international training experience as campers come from over 30 countries around the world."

Offered in London and Brighton, Euro Sports, Nike Sports Camps operate in April, June and July. Campers, parents and coaches looking for more information can visit US Sports Camps at http://www.ussportscamps.com or Euro Sports Camps at http://www.eurosportscamps.com and/or call the Euro Sports Camp team at +44 203-489-0454.

About US Sports Camps:

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is the world's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.

About Euro Sports Camps:

Euro Sports Camps are based in London and are the sole operator of Nike Sports Camps in England. The company has been offering high level sports experiences in England for individual, groups and teams since 2009.