Column Technologies, a provider of IT and Business Process Management solutions, today announced it has entered into an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) relationship with BMC Software, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise. Under the agreement, BMC Software will market Column Technologies’ Case Investigative product to allow customers the flexibility to extend their investment into areas of the business beyond IT including risk management, investigations, and fraud.

Column Case Investigative is a workflow-driven, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) web-based case management software solution that enables organizations to manage investigations, improve operational efficiencies, and mitigate risk, while ensuring corporate and regulatory compliance. Built on BMC’s Remedy IT Service Management Suite, the solution offers content management, workflow, role-based access, system integration, data visualization, and reporting and analytics.

Column Technologies as the manufacturer will provide the support for customers. Column Case Management will be available via SaaS-based and perpetual licensing models.

“The BMC Marketplace provides an ideal platform for customers to find solutions that enhance their investment in BMC products,” said Shafath Syed, Sr. Director of End User Solutions, BMC Software. “Column Technologies’ Case Investigative solution enables BMC Software customers to extend their Remedy IT Service Management Suite solution well beyond the help-desk."

“We are extremely excited about the BMC Marketplace Program for ISVs. This is a great opportunity to expand BMC’s Remedy footprint across the world with our market-leading investigative software. The BMC ISV program will allow us to reach new markets in collaboration with BMC’s sales organization,” said Tim Yario, President of Column Technologies.

Column Case Management was included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Frameworks published on October 24, 2016. In addition, it has been chosen as one of the Top Dynamic Case Management Vendors by Forrester Research and has been mentioned in the recently published research by Gartner, Market Trends: Case Management Software, an $8Billion Untapped Opportunity.

About Column Technologies

Established in 1998, Column Technologies is a privately-held, global technology solutions provider with focused areas in IT and Business Process Management. Headquartered in the United States, Column Technologies employs a diverse and talented team of more than 440 employees around the world with offices in Canada, India, and the United Kingdom.

