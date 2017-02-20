InvestmentBank.com launches marketing automation software for investment bankers.

InvestmentBank.com, a fintech software provider for private equity groups and private investment bankers, is pleased to announce the launch of the company’s marketing automation software. The software enables professional dealmakers to better streamline deal origination, deal distribution and overall marketing efforts among investors, companies, bankers and other important transaction advisors like attorneys and accountants. The software is tied directly to the firm’s other advanced features including deal-specific CRM, virtual data room and deal-matcher.

The nature and methodology for maintaining close contact with the most relevant groups incident to capital transactions are rapidly changing. Today’s most sophisticated investment bankers, M&A advisors and private equity groups require greater streamlined processes than ever before. The complex nature of investment banking processes is best augmented using automated tools and processes. Marketing to investors and corporate clients for both buy and sell-side mandates is made more efficient through the use of InvestmentBank.com’s marketing automation software.

The web-based software provides dealmakers with the ability to not only schedule and create automated follow-ups, but includes automated triggers based on the actions taken by the intended audience. For instance, when marketing a specific sell-side deal, an investment banker may wish to follow-up, by email and in an automated fashion, to the most interested parties. This can be done by sending additional follow-up emails based on email, opens, clicks or replies. Sequenced email chains can be created as a result of other actions like project management process flows manually set by internal analysts and associates. “The customization options and tools are nearly as vast as the individual needs of varying investment bankers,” says Nate Nead of InvestmentBank.com.

In addition, the marketing automation software ties directly to a deal-specific CRM which allows users to not only automate outreach and follow-ups based on triggers, but also provides that data for later internal decision-making to the individual contacts in the CRM. “By syncing the automation software with the deal CRM, dealmakers are able to extract the most relevant reports and charts to see who received, opened, clicked and responded to marketed outreach on any given deal. Relevant tagging mechanisms creates a scenario that allows users to become more intelligent with each subsequent deal outreach campaign.

“We are excited to provide these advanced tools to other capital transaction advisors and are confident they will become a relevant staple as dealmakers are out sourcing and closing more opportunities,” says Nead.

About InvestmentBank.com

InvestmentBank.com and Crowdfund.co are websites owned and operated by Deal Capital Parnters, LLC. The principals at Deal Capital Partners, LLC are active dealmakers themselves. As such, they are working to create all the relevant tools they demanded through the years of doing middle-market deals. The firm provides software tools to other dealmakers in private equity and investment banking for the purposes of transacting and closing more middle market deals. More information is available on the company’s website at http://investmentbank.com/