InvestmentBank.com opens 2017 internships for new graduate and undergraduate candidates.

InvestmentBank.com, a growing software platform for investment bankers and M&A advisors is pleased to announce the opening of several flex internships for the spring of 2017. Ideal candidates will come from top graduate and undergraduate finance and accounting programs with aptitude across multiple business disciplines including real estate, business services, consumer goods, software & technology, manufacturing and shipping & logistics.

Unlike other similar investment banking internship programs, the InvestmentBank.com flex program allows students the unique opportunity of experiencing some of what the investment banking profession offers without the need to operate in the typical fast-paced, full-time environment most students hear about. That is, the internship can be flexible to the schedule of the candidate. “Many of our interns are also full-time students who elect to assist on a specific aspect of a current or future project,” says Nate Nead of InvestmentBank.com. “This allows candidates to receive the industry exposure they desire while keeping up with hectic school and work schedules.”

In addition, students can remain in their city of origin, without the need to travel directly to an office. This unique flexible program allows students to dig deeply of all that investment banking and M&A have to offer without the need for extensive travel. “We have weekly meetings with most of our interns, providing feedback on active, exciting capital projects,” Nead says. “We have been actively working with high quality interns from across the country for over five years now.” Not only has the breadth, depth and quality of the training and program improved year-over-year, but the quality of the candidates continues to improve as well. “The process for acceptance is becoming much more competitive.”

The company does not maintain a specific quota for the total number of interns they will on-board in any given cycle, but there are limited positions. “The total number of positions we take is dependent on the quality of the candidates,” Nead says. “It is also somewhat dependent on the amount of active projects on which interns can assist.” 2017 remains an active, busy year for capital transactions and the firm is looking to further expand the needed assistance for specific industry market research, target and buyer list preparation, Confidential Information Memoranda (CIM) drafting, institutional outreach and data analysis.

“We have been lucky to have some very bright, talented and capable interns in the past and we hope to continue to garner highly-qualified candidates through this hiring cycle as well,” says Nead. The most ideal candidates must have high aptitude for finance, the ability to draft quality marketing materials, be active self-starters and have an adaptability toward complex and ambiguous situations. Due to the nature of the flex program, there is less oversight in terms of how candidates use their time. Because most projects have set deadlines, delivery is important and proper time management skills are an absolute necessity.

About InvestmentBank.com

InvestmentBank.com combines the experience of active M&A advisors with the financial technology expected by today’s most active institutions. The firm actively consults on buy and sell-side mergers and acquisitions, but also provides the following tools to other deal makers and private equity investors across the middle-market: CRM, project manager, virtual data room, marketing automation and deal-matching solution. More information is available at http://investmentbank.com/