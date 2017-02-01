InvestmentBank.com to Exhibit at Investment Banking Conference

Deal Capital Partners, LLC (http://investmentbank.com/) is pleased to announce the company will be attending and exhibiting at the Annual Winter Conference for the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors in Las Vegas, Nevada 2017. The attendance will help the company network with and provide services to leading middle-market advisors and investment bankers across North America and around the world. The conference will last two days and includes the Deal Bash exhibit as well as other training, networking and break-out sessions for both advisors and investors.

As first-time attendees to the conference, the Deal Capital team will be showcasing a number of quality deals to potential investors as well as networking with other investment bankers. “Because our business includes one part advisory and one part technology, we are looking forward to meeting with and discussing our platform with both investors and other intermediaries, including M&A advisors and investment bankers,” says Carl Christensen, VP of Corporate Strategy. “It will be the perfect venue for us to discuss our system and the advances we are making in assisting other middle-market operators.”

The conference is expected to be well-attended with over 500 middle-market private equity, family office and individual investors as well as the advisors that serve companies looking for a meaningful exit through a merger or acquisition. In addition, the conference is directly meant to benefit deal makers by providing context and connections for opportunities that may arise in the near future. “We expect to connect with some quality, qualified capital providers at the conference,” Christensen says. “There should be ample opportunities for connecting with capital sources on immediate deal needs as well as for those that will soon be in the pipeline.”

About Deal Capital Partners, LLC

Deal Capital Partners, LLC is an M&A advisory firm with a focus on technology-enabled investment tools for middle market providers including investors, entrepreneurs and intermediaries. The firm’s focus includes assisting across the investment banking and finance ecosystem from mergers and acquisitions to growth capital. The company assists on investment banking deals in real estate, healthcare & medical, software & technology, business services, oil & gas and consumer products.