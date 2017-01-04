Middle-market M&A advisors at InvestmentBank.com are excited to announce expanded capabilities for drafting of Confidential Information Memoranda (CIM) or pitchbooks for potential capital transaction clients. The expanded capabilities include a scalable approach, allowing the firm to draft a nearly unlimited number of high quality pitch decks in a short period. A combination of expanded internal and external capabilities, including the addition of a number of key partners, allows the firm the ability to better scale the drafting of appropriate deal marketing documents.

In addition, the firm is excited to offer discounted offering memo production and drafting services for firms interested in transacting on the sell-side. “We are offering extremely discounted CIM and pitchbook drafting material preparation to companies looking to sell in the short term,” says Nathaniel Nead, Principal of Deal Capital Partners, LLC and InvestmentBank.com. “We are fiercely dedicated to all our client initiatives, but hope to spur even more sell-side work as we roll into 2017. In providing significant discounts in the marketing document preparation phase, we believe we will be better able to serve and source this growing market in 2017.”

The expanded service for pitchbook preparation includes extensive experience in including the following into each client Confidential Information Memorandum (CIM): Executive Summary, Company History, Manufacturing Process and/or Sales Capabilities, Management Team & Org Chart, Growth Prospects, Industry & Competitive Landscape, Company Assets & IP and Historical Financials. Each section includes extensive research and assistance of an extended team of experienced analysts, associates and partners.

Even firms that may not be looking to immediately transact will find the exercise of building out an extensive and confidential pitchbook will not only prepare the business for a future transaction but can also assist owners and management in seeing potential areas within the business that may need improvement before the company is fully taken to market in a broad auction scenario. “We hope our new initiative continue to provide the hands-on, tailored services to which our customers have become accustomed while at the same time allowing us to reach greater scalability of process,” Nead says.

