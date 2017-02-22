InvestmentBank.com software platform releases project tools for middle-market M&A dealmakers.

InvestmentBank.com, provider of tech-enabled tools for investment bankers, M&A advisors and private investors, is pleased to announce the release of investment banking project management and planning tools for better deal delivery and process management. The newly-released tools allow transaction managers to track the successful outreach to various investor groups. The project tools include pipeline management for all types of investment banking deals including buy-side M&A, sell-side M&A and capital formation projects.

Coupled with the firm’s existing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and marketing automation tools, the project management suite allows users the ability to track the relative success of each potential investor in a given deal. “The project tool allows individual investment bankers and other dealmakers to see where a particular investor sits in the overall project pipeline. This gives other Analysts and Associates the ability to see what additional items may be required in order for a deal to move toward a successful close,” says Nate Nead of InvestmentBank.com. “It’s project management software built especially for investment bankers.”

The project management suite represents one of many simple, but powerful tools the company is engineering to better serve middle-market capital transactions. There is a growing challenge for M&A professionals in managing an increasing number of clients and deals while keeping them aligned with overall business objectives. All projects need to be balanced with strategic initiatives and all geared toward a successful transactions. In this day, it is often the technology that separates an efficient and organized firm from one that struggles with delay due to poor planning and inefficient communication. In order to stay competitive, M&A professionals need to provide a streamlined, but scalable process to all stakeholders including business owners, investors and deal professionals (e.g. attorneys and CPAs).

Maintaining a streamlined process involves using various software and technology tools in tandem. This is done in such a way that transactions are better and more efficiently run and optimized. For instance, tracking investors in a CRM is one thing, but when such CRM contacts are included in assigned tasks, added to process flows and automated outbound email marketing is tailored to them using marked triggers, capital transaction providers are better able to scale the quantity and quality of the deals they distribute to various investor groups--on a global scale.

“The number of tools required to be successful in investment banking continues to grow,” says Nead. “We are hoping to facilitate a more streamlined process for M&A advisors and investment bankers by providing them with more general access to tools and products that will make them successful in their deal sourcing, planning and distribution,” he says. “We hope these latest product releases are evidence of that.”

About InvestmentBank.com

Founded in 2015, InvestmentBank.com is an online deal origination and distribution site, complete with a host of software tools specifically geared for middle-market dealmakers including deal-focused CRM, marketing automation software, project management software, virtual data room and deal-matching solution. The company also provides advisory services for companies looking to sell their business through strategic mergers and acquisitions. More information is available at http://investmentbank.com/