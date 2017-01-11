FactoringClub.com is a Web Platform of 84 Invoice Factoring Companies When it comes to invoice factoring, businesses are often looking for a factoring company in their location. Once they get on our web platform, they can quickly find factoring companies that interest them.

After 20 months in development, FactoringClub is taking the wraps off its unique web platform of 84 factoring company listings in 68 cities and 26 states. Each FactoringClub.com listing contains a company description, services offered, office locations, a Google map, factoring terms and contact information. The website is anchored by an advanced search engine that allows factoring prospects to quickly and easily find factoring companies by industry, state, funding size or keyword.

Most Google searches don’t even list a local factoring company on the first couple of search pages. Google and Bing search results are heavily weighted to websites built and optimized with large marketing budgets. Leading search results usually have the same handful of online lenders, marketing articles, and nationwide factoring companies. FactoringClub provides factoring prospects with choices they otherwise would not see online. The web platform serves up clean, relevant search results of invoice factoring companies located across North America.

“When it comes to invoice factoring, businesses are often looking for a factoring company in their location. Once they get on our web platform, they can quickly find factoring companies that interest them,” says founder Rick Hultz. "FactoringClub offers a unique, personalized experience for factoring prospects. They can focus on criteria other than location, such as company information, contractual terms, and service offerings.“

In addition to the advanced search functionality, the website provides industry, city and state directories. If a website visitor is looking for a factoring company in Seattle or South Carolina, for example, then they can quickly find only those factoring companies that have a physical presence in that location.

About FactoringClub

FactoringClub.com is a web platform for businesses looking for invoice factoring services. We have 84 factoring company listings in 14 industries, 26 states and 40 major cities across North America. FactoringClub also offers free consulting services. For more information, contact us at 866-748-7111 or email info(at)factoringclub.com.