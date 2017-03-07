FactoringClub Implements Call-Tracking Technology into Web Platform

FactoringClub has added call-tracking to its web platform. “We’re very excited about call-tracking because it benefits all parties in the lead process. Both our web prospects and our factoring partners enjoy the seamless experience,” says FactoringClub owner Rick Hultz.

FactoringClub has implemented a call-tracking system into its online marketing platform. The call-tracking system enables its factoring company partners to receive calls directly from website visitors and credit FactoringClub for the referrals. Partners receive an automated email notification immediately following every call they get from their FactoringClub.com listing. The email has the caller’s name and phone number, a call recording and other tracking features.

The call-tracking technology offers a unique experience in the invoice factoring industry. It transfers complete control and handling of factoring prospects to factoring companies. This speeds up the referral process and eliminates miscommunication. A broker doesn’t have to take the call and then relay the information to a factoring company. The prospect selects a factoring company based on information in the factoring company listings and calls the factoring company directly.

“We’re very excited about call-tracking because it benefits all parties in the lead process. Both our web prospects and our factoring partners enjoy the seamless experience,” says FactoringClub owner Rick Hultz. “Factoring companies don’t have to waste time with a broker. They get first-hand information and control the entire lead process. Web prospects get to choose a factoring company without hassling with a broker.”

FactoringClub will demonstrate its marketing platform at the 2017 Annual Factoring (IFA) Conference in Fort Worth, TX on April 5-8, 2017. We'll be in exhibitor booth #40.

About FactoringClub

FactoringClub.com is a web platform for small businesses looking for accounts receivable factoring services. We have 90 factoring company listings in 13 industries, 26 states and 40 major cities across North America. FactoringClub also offers free consulting services. For more information, contact us at 866-748-7111 or email info(at)factoringclub(dot)com.