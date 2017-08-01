Increased regulation on IRA financial advisors has lead to increased demand for self-directed IRA real estate and solo 401(k) real estate plans The DOL fiduciary rule has good intentions and should help IRA investors receive better investment advice, however, we have experienced some clients incur additional fees under the new fiduciary regime

IRA Financial Group, the leading provider of self-directed IRA retirement solutions, has experienced strong demand for its self-directed IRA real estate and solo 401(k) plan solutions in light of the Department of Labor (“DOL”) new fiduciary rule. The U.S. DOL is expected to finalize new rules that would change the way financial advisors are allowed to give advice to their clients. The new rules are meant to reduce the conflict of interest among broker-dealers and financial advisors who advise consumers on how to invest their savings. Under the new rules, broker-dealers would be required to act in their clients’ best interest rather than encouraging money moves that directly benefit the broker’s bottom line. “The DOL fiduciary rule has good intentions and should help IRA investors receive better investment advice, however, we have experienced some clients incur additional fees under the new fiduciary regime,” stated Adam Bergman,

According to Adam Bergman, a partner with the IRA Financial Group, the DOL has been concerned that brokers will direct retirement investors to invest in products that may be too risky and expose them to additional fees. We have seen this with a number of clients who saw their advisory fees increase their IRA account and then elected to move over to a self-directed IRA to have more control over their retirement asset investment.

With IRA Financial Group’s self directed retirement plans, retirement account investors have the ability to make traditional as well as alternative asset investments, such as real estate in a tax-deferred or tax-free basis. In addition, our self-directed Solo 401(k) plan is a perfect retirement and investment platform for any self-employed or small business owner with no full-time employees.

“The IRA Financial Group is committed to offering low-cost alternative asset self-directed IRA options to retirement account holders whose portfolios may not be big enough for traditional firms,” stated Mr. Bergman.

