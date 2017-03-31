ISYL Apparel Reestablishes Online Presence

ISYL on the road ISEEYOULOOKN Apparel recreates social media accounts

ISYL (ISEEYOULOOKN) Apparel, the highly infectious underground clothing brand, reestablishes their online social media presence. When asked why they felt the need to sterilize their online accounts and start all over, Fetene, Creative Director for ISYL, made the following comments:

“When we first began building an online community around the brand, Myspace was king, Facebook was still wet behind the ears, and email lists were the sacred keys to reaching thousands of potential customers. We collected those thousands of contacts, only for many of them to be spam accounts. This realization warranted us to return to focusing only on our offline experiences. Offline events allowed us to talk to and party with fans of the brand…whereas trying to reach credible fans through a sea of spam email accounts just wasted time and money.

Now, with Facebook and Instagram being mature advertising platforms, we feel that we can better target and service ISYL brand fans, allowing them to come to us instead of us spamming them with hundreds of emails. Like the interactions our fans have with us offline, the new wave of social media sites allows them to now virtually interact with us. At ISYL, we encourage this close relationship with our customers, which is why we felt the need to clean out all our online accounts and start over, removing outdated and spam accounts. Now, we can focus on providing relevant content to the folks we love.”