Smart Cities are coming to your neighborhood, and Eaton & Associates - a leading Enterprise IT Service Provider - is helping local governments move this trend forward in the San Francisco Bay Area. Eaton & Associates in partnership with San Mateo County and cities within have begun laying the groundwork to connect each municipality with a dedicated Shared Fiber Network (SFN) which will be the driving force facilitating local governments building Smart Cities. In partnership with San Mateo County, Eaton & Associates is playing a pivotal role as an IT consultant planning the technology architecture, design, and implementation.

San Mateo County is an epicenter of technological advancement and the headquarters to many of the most impactful technology companies in the world. It’s no surprise that the county is leading the charge on an initiative such as this, working to keep cities competitive, modern, and able to pool resources together making our community stronger. Eaton & Associates is honored to be a strategic partner with San Mateo County and cities participating in the Shared Fiber Network project. Based in Burlingame, California, Eaton & Associates has partnered with diverse companies, non-profits, City and County governments since 1989 to develop IT solutions to difficult and complex problems.

“The Shared Fiber Network has the same potential impact as the historic rail systems, telegraphs and interstates did on our communities by facilitating modern communication, commerce and travel. It is a privilege to partner with San Mateo County on such a far-reaching initiative.” - John Eaton, President of Eaton & Associates

The momentum behind Smart Cities is quickly gaining traction. The race to modernize virtual infrastructure and provide high-speed connectivity will be a critical part of preparing cities to handle the barrage of internet connected devices that the public will demand and expect going forward. Increased connected device demand such as the adoption of the “IoT” (Internet of Things), has made the concept of a Shared Fiber Network a necessity for cities looking ahead to the not so distant future.

