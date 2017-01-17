Jacob Beaver's The Man Who Walked on Water The Man Who Walked on Water challenges the assumptions and certainties of a logic-driven, mainstream urban culture and offers an inviting alternative perspective that is open to mystery and new beginnings.

Dumped, depressed, and bored with his dead-end job, Londoner John Mallory decides to shake up his life. He accepts his journalist brother's offer to help him on a documentary film investigating a pastor in rural Tennessee who claims he can walk on water. Locals are convinced it's the Lord's work. John and his brother, Steve, have their doubts, and hope the film will answer the question: Is it a true miracle--or a giant hoax?

When John arrives in Appalachia, he discovers a few unexpected surprises, including a charming hotel receptionist who catches his eye and the charismatic, deeply religious pastor who coyly dodges the fact-focused investigation. The deeper John becomes immersed in this charming bucolic community that is so different from the harried, cold London he knows, the further conflicted he becomes. At a spiritual crossroads, John must decide what he wants: to force a decent man to prove his faith and return to an empty urban life--or to explore the possibilities this new world of mystery, warmth, and faith-focused life holds?

Jacob Beaver's beautiful and witty novel The Man Who Walked on Water (January 17, 2017; E-Book; ISBN 9780062664563) challenges the assumptions and certainties of a logic-driven, mainstream urban culture, offering an inviting alternative perspective that is open to mystery and new beginnings.

About the Author

Jacob Beaver was born in Kenya in 1964 and grew up in England. A part of the London publishing world for twenty years, he worked as an editor at the Royal College of Art and at Goldsmiths, University of London. In 2007 he married in East Tennessee, where he now lives. His writing has appeared in the London Review of Books and other British publications. Find him online at jacobbeaver.com.

About HarperLegend

HarperLegend is a new line of eBooks from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. We seek to discover and publish authors of visionary and transformational fiction in digital first format. For more information, please visit http://www.harperlegend.com.