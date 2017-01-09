Emmy-award winning emcee Jaymee Sire - 2017 Players Tailgate “We excited to welcome Jaymee to the Players Tailgate for the first time in 2017,” Bullseye CEO Kyle Kinnett said. “An absolutely phenomenal host on SportsCenter, we knew she was the perfect fit."

Bullseye Event Group is excited to announce Emmy-award winning sports reporter and ESPN SportsCenter lead anchor Jaymee Sire as the official emcee of the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI in Houston!

Lead anchor of ESPN’s flagship morning show, SportsCenter AM, which airs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, Sire’s Emmy-award winning style and signature have become synonymous with ESPN. Sire has also appeared on various other ESPN programming, such as NFL Live, NFL Insiders, Fantasy Football Now and College Football Live.

“We excited to welcome Jaymee to the Players Tailgate for the first time in 2017,” Bullseye CEO Kyle Kinnett said. “An absolutely phenomenal host on SportsCenter, we knew she was the perfect fit because this tailgate has been described as a culinary event in itself making it the biggest and best pre-game tailgate before Super Bowl LI.”

Aside from her hosting and reporting duties at ESPN, Sire also has a passion for food. Sire was the host of the 2016 NYC Wine and Food Festival, and has described herself as a self-proclaimed “foodie,” making Sire the perfect fit for the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI.

As the official emcee, Sire joins celebrity chefs Guy Fieri, Eddie “Fit Chef” Jackson and Aaron May as 2017 Players Tailgate guests, all combining to help create the biggest and best pre-game atmosphere in Houston. Hosted just 1.5 blocks from Super Bowl LI host NRG Stadium, the 2017 Players Tailgate is a premiere destination for football fans everywhere.

With over 25 NFL players and some of the biggest celebrities, Bullseye’s 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI will be the biggest and best pre-game tailgate in Houston. One of America’s favorite chefs, Guy Fieri, will be returning to create the VIP menu, joined by chefs Eddie Jackson, Aaron May, Douglas Rodriguez, Reno Henriques, Rodolfo Valdes and Pete Blohme. Alongside Fieri at Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco, the 2016 Players Tailgate featured Fox Sports reporter and emcee Erin Andrews, Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima, celebrity chefs May and G Garvin, over 25 all-pro NFL players and more.

Tickets to the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI in Houston can be purchased directly from BullseyeEventGroup.com, or are included in all of Bullseye’s Super Bowl LI Travel Packages.

Bullseye Event Group’s Super Bowl LI Travel Packages offer fans the chance to cross the NFL’s biggest game off their bucket list, without handling any of the logistics! A VIP experience throughout Super Bowl weekend in Houston includes some of the most luxurious hotels in the Houston area! Super Bowl LI travel packages also include entrance into a Super Bowl welcome reception (featuring food, a premium open bar and a live DJ), a ticket to Super Bowl LI, private motor coach transportation to and from the stadium on game day and entrance into Bullseye’s 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI.

Call Bullseye Event Group today at 317-800-3280 for pricing and insider information regarding the Super Bowl LI Travel Packages and the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI!

About Bullseye Event Group

The official events and travel partner of the Indianapolis Colts, Bullseye Event Group offers fans VIP experiences as a secure, official source for travel, hotel, pre-game parties and game tickets. Bullseye is a direct and dependable source for tickets to the Colts VIP Tailgate, Super Bowl travel packages, the Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI, Gate 6 Hospitality at the Masters and more. To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com.