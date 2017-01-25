Texas Black Expo Founder Named Black Enterprise Editorial Contributor

Jerome D. Love Being able to contribute to Black Enterprise is a true honor, and I look forward to sharing what I've learned.

Black Enterprise has tapped Houston businessman and entrepreneur, Jerome D. Love, to be a member of the Black Enterprise Contributors Network. Love is the founder, president and CEO of the Texas Black Expo, the largest cultural marketing tradeshow in the State of Texas. With over six million readers, Black Enterprise is the premier business, investing and wealth-building resource for African Americans, providing essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs and decision makers since 1970.

Love has a wealth of experience to draw from and share, as the owner of a successful full-service real estate business and a real estate development firm. He has also written a motivational book series called Get Up, Get Out & Get Motivated, inspiring people to meet their goals and live their dreams.

He brings the same type of energy to his speaking engagements, and was selected to be the keynote speaker for the Los Angeles Mayor’s Economic Development Summit and the New Mexico State Leadership Conference. He has also shared the speaking stage at conferences with business icons like Priceline founder Jeff Hoffman, Chuck E. Cheese founder Gene Landrum, NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and others.

“I started my first business when I was 19, and I learned so much on the journey to where I am today,” Love says. “Being able to contribute to Black Enterprise is a true honor, and I look forward to sharing what I’ve learned. Whether it’s through my writing or through speaking engagements, encouraging and motivating others to succeed is what I’m here to do.”

Jerome D. Love has been an entrepreneur and professional speaker for 20 years, and founded the Texas Black Expo (http://texasblackexpo.com/) in 2002. He was named a Multi-Million Dollar Top Producer (Prudential Texas Realty), Entrepreneur of the Year (National Black MBA Association, Houston Chapter), and Pinnacle Award Finalist (Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce), and is a popular keynote speaker for both corporate and collegiate events. To learn more about Love or to book him for a speaking engagement, visit his website at http://www.jeromedlove.com.