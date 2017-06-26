Jesse Garant Metrology Center This expansion means we are now the first company globally who can truly handle high volume pre-production and production inspection projects using Industrial computed tomography equipment.

Jesse Garant Metrology Center (USA & Canada) announced that it has expanded its operations to accommodate the growing demand for high volume part inspection for pre-production and production validation. With investments in new equipment and improved infrastructure, including state of the art industrial computed tomography systems for inspecting large parts, their enhanced capabilities solidify their position as leaders within the nondestructive testing and metrology part inspection services industry.

As part of a five year, $15 million roll-out investment in technology, Jesse Garant Metrology Center’s latest expansion includes a more diverse range of advanced imaging systems. The expansion includes a wider range of Industrial CT systems for improved inspection capabilities of industrial parts, digital x-ray systems for high volume part sorting, and new 3D scanning equipment for improved data capture of external features. “Our services are not only to provide our customers with the essential data they need to make qualified decisions, but to help meet the growing demand for larger scale part inspection projects, and continue to be a supporting role in the advancement of industry” says Jesse Garant, President.

With 3 locations within Michigan and Ontario, the company’s centrally located labs primarily serve as an essential hub for the automotive and aerospace industries. Through this investment, the company will continue to be the largest Industrial CT scanning service provider in North America with the greatest diversity of inspection systems available today. “This expansion means we’re able to easily adapt to industry and meet the challenges of part inspection,” adds Garant.

With clients ranging from local businesses to multinational corporations, the company has undergone steady expansion to meet demands from manufacturers around the globe. Jesse Garant Metrology Center has been acknowledged for achievements in business excellence from both government and industry organizations.

About Jesse Garant Metrology Center

Jesse Garant Metrology Center is a globally recognized part inspection company, providing NDT and Metrology services using advanced imaging equipment. The company specializes in industrial CT scanning, industrial x-ray, and 3D scanning, with locations in Dearborn, MI and Windsor, ON. For more information, please contact 1-844-JGARANT or visit https://jgarantmc.com.

To learn more about the expansion and how our services can support your part inspection needs, contact business development:

Sara Malik

Business Development Manager

saram(at)jgarantmc.com

519-962-5300 ext. 200