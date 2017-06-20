Attorney Jeffrey Herman Instead of just throwing your unwanted or used shoes away, you can donate them to not only help a person in need, but sustain the planet. Past News Releases RSS Attorney Jeffrey Herman Illustrates...

Attorney Jeffrey Herman, founder of the Law Office of Jeffrey Herman, PLC, is hosting a summer shoe donation drive for Soles4Souls. New or gently worn pairs of shoes can be dropped off at the Law Office of Jeffrey Herman, 7272 E. Indian School Road, Suite 540, Scottsdale, AZ.

Since 2006, Soles4Souls has diverted 23.8 million pounds of shoes and clothes from landfills and instead created meaningful economic opportunities and helped provide new shoes for those in need around the globe. “Instead of just throwing your unwanted or used shoes away, you can donate them to not only help a person in need, but sustain the planet,” said Herman.

Soles4Souls aims to eradicate extreme poverty by 2050. Children every day are prevented from attending school and adults are unable to work as walking becomes unbearable, which perpetuates the cycle of poverty. To date, Soles4Souls has collected and distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes to those in need in 127 countries around the world and all 50 states in the U.S.

“Businesses and individuals that host donation drives for Soles4Souls help us fulfill our mission by providing short-term relief and long-term solutions to global poverty,” said Buddy Teaster, Soles4Souls President and CEO. “Your used shoes act as a resource to help entrepreneurs in developing nations start and sustain small businesses to help themselves and their families step out of poverty.”

For more information about getting involved with Soles4Souls or to become an official drop-off location, visit https://soles4souls.org/get-involved/.

In addition to Soles4Souls, the Law Office of Jeffrey Herman also supports Arizona Helping Hands, whose mission is to support foster and indigent families at times of crisis or need by providing them basic essentials such as bedding, clothes, personal effects, holiday and special occasion toys, school supplies and emergency assistance. It also acts as a resource helping to connect families to other community-based services including foster care enrichment and support providers.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls is a not-for-profit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. The organization advances its anti-poverty mission by collecting new and used shoes and clothes from individuals, schools, faith-based institutions, civic organizations and corporate partners, then distributing those shoes and clothes both via direct donations to people in need and by provisioning qualified micro-enterprise programs designed to create jobs in poor and disadvantaged communities. Based in Nashville, TN, Soles4Souls is committed to the highest standards of operating and governance and holds a four-star rating with Charity Navigator.

About Jeffrey Herman, Law Office of Jeffrey Herman, PLC

Jeffrey Herman is admitted to the State Bar of California and the Supreme Court of the United States of America. He is also a member of the Notary Public in Arizona and the American Bar Association. The Law Office of Jeffrey Herman specializes in intellectual property and business law, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, contracts, license agreements and more. For more information, please call 1-844-454-3762, or visit http://www.jhermanlaw.com.

