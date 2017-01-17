Paula Keller French, Director of Sales and Marketing We have a team of marketing experts who develop strategies that optimize our customers' business potential and proprietary technology that allows clients to clearly see ROI.

Search Influence, a local Internet marketing company, has recently promoted Paula Keller French to Director of Sales and Marketing from her previous role as Director of Account Management. In her new position, Keller French will help create digital marketing strategies for businesses that will allow them to find more customers online.

French received a marketing degree from the E.J. Ourso College of Business at Louisiana State University and has worked with Search Influence since 2009 with a wide array of large and small businesses, both locally and nationwide. Throughout her SEO experience, she has learned technical and strategic online marketing strategies to help businesses succeed.

"Paula's experience developing strategies and running campaigns for hundreds of clients gives her a unique understanding of the marketing and business challenges in today's changing landscape," said Will Scott, co-founder, and CEO of Search Influence. "In her new role, she will help even more businesses understand that there are answers and that marketing can be accountable to ROI with the right mix of expertise."

One of the key foundations of Search Influence's client success is consistent, flexible communication on how we optimize strategy to achieve continuing growth in customer acquisition. "One of the biggest frustrations we hear from businesses is not knowing if their marketing dollars are well spent," said Keller French. "We have a team of marketing experts who develop strategies that optimize our customers' business potential and proprietary technology that allows clients to clearly see ROI."

Search Influence has helped set customers apart from their competitors for over 11 years by creating engaging content that reaches the right audience regardless of the advertising channel.. They are located at 935 Gravier St #1300, New Orleans, La., 70112. For more info, call (504) 208-3900 or visit http://www.searchinfluence.com.

A national Internet marketing company based in New Orleans, Search Influence specializes in helping small businesses succeed online. Whether working directly with customers or with publisher partners, Search Influence focuses on customer return on investment. Search Influence offers local SEO, social media marketing and a full range of online marketing services, including in-house production services and online advertising.