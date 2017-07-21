Josh Cote Today’s digital world now offers both the job seeker and job recruiter a far greater insight into what’s out there than what existed just 3 or 4 years ago...

As a consultant who specialises in business development and team building, Josh Cote has witnessed how attracting top performers is one of the principal requirements on the journey toward success - regardless of industry. Mr. Cote believes that we are approaching a ‘golden age’ of recruiting as a new normal has been defined, thanks to the cohesion between people and technology which pairs people to jobs in a manner, and to an extent, that has never been seen before.

The seminar, hosted at the Ned Hotel and Members Club in London, was split up into three main categories; attracting the millennial generation, video interviewing, and the influence of technology on job searching and advertising processes.

Addressing his audience in the Rose Room of the Ned, EAW Consulting owner Josh Cote discussed how British, and indeed global business recruiting has evolved dramatically over the last few years with the rise of digital and social technology;

“Today’s digital world now offers both the job seeker and job recruiter a far greater insight into what’s out there than what existed just 3 or 4 years ago,” argued Josh Cote. “It is vital that businesses are up to date with best-practice on the various hiring channels that now exist in order to attract and retain the top talent within their industry.”

The ‘golden age’ Mr. Cote refers to looks set to continually drive forward the ways in which employers and individuals connect on an instantaneous basis, thanks to the rise of mobile technology and the ability to be constantly connected.

Back in February, Mr. Cote led a seminar for over 100 business owners at London’s Hilton Bankside Hotel to help educate them on the different forms of recruitment available to them as business owners. Indeed, Mr. Cote is regularly found speaking at similar events that are dedicated to providing advice and mentorship for businesses looking to improve their overall first impression to both clients and prospective hires.

“Regularly evaluate your hiring processes to ensure you’re offering opportunities that match up to new expectations set by the current generation of job seekers,” suggests Josh Cote.

_______________________________________

EAW Consulting

Josh Cote

info(at)eawconsulting(dot)co.uk

M: 07580330508

http://www.eawconsulting.co.uk