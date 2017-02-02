JPD Financial Marks Year of Growth, Announces Internal Promotions

Andrea Wilkinson, Vice President of Operations and COO for the Americas, JPD Financial "...in 2016 we experienced 15% growth in the U.S. and 29% growth in the U.K.," said Alexa Bradley.

JPD Financial, an outsourcing firm helping many of the world’s largest companies better manage their accounts payable processes and cash, marked 2016 as a record year for the company in terms of growth.

“We had a very strong 2016 during which we experienced 15% growth in the U.S. and 29% growth in Europe,” said Alexa Bradley, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at JPD Financial. “We have also expanded our business in Latin America and Asia, where our Vendor Credit Recovery Services continue to gain traction with several new clients.”

Because of this steady growth and future business potential, JPD Financial also promoted three top executives to vice president positions.



Alexa Bradley, formerly Executive Director of Business Development and Marketing, will now serve as Vice President of Business Development and Marketing.

Andrea Wilkinson, formerly Executive Director of IT and Data Security, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations and COO of the Americas. Andrea has been with JPD Financial for more than 25 years and has witnessed the increased adoption of JPD’s unique Vendor Credit Recovery services firsthand.

Andrew Goede has been promoted to Vice President of Account and Program Management, having most recently served as Executive Director of Account and Program Management for the business.

“In our 33 years of doing business, we continue to deliver value to our customers with our services and growing team of professionals,” said John Doyle, President of JPD Financial. “We are pleased to be able to promote from within our ranks to recognize top talent and expand the business further. We continue to be the leader in Vendor Credit Recovery and anticipate an even more successful 2017.”

“This year, we celebrated 20 years in Europe,” said Nick Hunt, Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA, for JPD Financial. “As well as the double-digit growth, we also added approximately $45 Billion in client spend into our portfolio, another tangible indicator of our strong growth.”

About JPD Financial

For more than 30 years, JPD Financial has worked behind the scenes on behalf of Fortune 1000 clients to research and uncover funds that would otherwise be lost in today’s automated systems and written off due to accounting miscommunications. They work with their clients’ suppliers to research credits, overpayments, and misapplied or duplicate payments that appear on their records, but which may not appear on the standard statements their clients receive. JPD Financial is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with a European office in Harpenden, UK to serve its global clients. JPD Financial’s client base includes major vertical industries such as healthcare, telecommunications, energy, consumer goods, oil and gas, and manufacturing. For more information, visit http://www.JPDFinancial.com.