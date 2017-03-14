Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC The Illinois law firm Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC has expanded its offices to Kane County.

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is please to announce that it has expanded its law offices to better serve clients in DeKalb, Kane, and Kendall Counties. The firm’s new Kane County law office is located at 309 Walnut Street, Unit B, in St. Charles, Illinois.

The attorneys at MKFM Law, LLC have over 200 years of collective legal experience and have for over 60 years offered a wide array of legal services to residents located throughout DeKalb, Kendall, and Kane Counties. From its new expansion to St. Charles, the firm is excited to offer a more convenient location to its client’s in matters pertaining to family law and divorce, child custody and visitation, child support, property division, sexual harassment, employment discrimination, criminal law, and civil litigation.

The skilled litigators at MKFM Law, LLC are admitted to practice before all Iowa courts, Illinois courts, as well as a range of United States District and Appeals Courts. The firm has been recognized nationally by numerous prominent legal organizations including: Martindale-Hubbell, Super Lawyers, the Leading Lawyers Network, AVVO, and the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys (NAFLA).

The attorneys at MKFM Law, LLC are active within the local community and have dedicated their time to maintaining memberships and leadership positions within the Illinois State Bar Association, the DuPage County Bar Association, the Kane County Bar Association, the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers, the DuPage Justinian Society of Lawyers, and the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois.

The law firm Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC has loyally served Northern Illinois for over 60 years. With offices in St. Charles and Wheaton, Illinois, the attorneys at MKFM Law, LLC represent clients throughout the Chicagoland area including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties.

