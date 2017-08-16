Our agency is vested in supporting these youngsters in fulfilling their dreams. From the Boys & Girls Clubs to the Jewish Community Center, we are all for making dreams come true!

Modern Consulting Insurance & Financial Services has announced the latest beneficiary of their recently launched community enrichment program. Partnering once again with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City, the agency is fundraising for the KC Superstar competition to help find the area’s very own American Idol. With all proceeds benefitting local worthy causes, donations may be made at https://www.crowdrise.com/singing-our-way-into-community-programs.

Now in its seventh year and to the tune of a whopping $10,000 scholarship, KC Superstar offers up several rounds of elimination to find the finest high school singer in metro Kansas City. But with as much fun as the competition is, the most intriguing aspect is that all proceeds support local programs for children, families and seniors offered through the Jewish Community Center – education, scholarships, meals, child care, camp experiences and wellness programs. Additional support goes to the Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund benefitting kids interested in theater and the performing arts.

“Our agency is vested in supporting these youngsters in fulfilling their dreams,” said Tim Waltrip, owner of Modern Consulting Insurance & Financial Services. “From the Boys & Girls Clubs to the Jewish Community Center, we are all for making dreams come true!”

Modern Consulting Insurance & Financial Services has demonstrated their devotion to the community by the recent establishment of a master charity program, which is part of the nationally celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement. “We are fully committed to helping those in need in our community, and will be selecting a new group, family or individual to support every few months,” promised Waltrip. More information on recent Community Cause campaigns may be found at http://modernconsultinginc.com/community/.

The good news is that readers who would like to join Modern Consulting in backing KC Superstar and the valuable work being done with the competition’s proceeds need not even reach into their own pockets to do so. The agency itself has pledged to donate $10 for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. To recommend family and friends for easy, no-obligation quotations, simply visit http://modernconsultinginc.com/causes/singing-way-community-programs/.

Meanwhile, Modern Consulting’s caring team is hard at work promoting the initiative through a dynamic social media and email outreach campaign. They have also featured the cause in their print and electronic community magazine, Our Hometown. Helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive’, the publication is delivered to thousands of households in the greater Kansas City area every month. Current and past issues may be enjoyed at http://modernconsultinginc.com/magazines/.

