Sound Royalties, LLC, an innovative company transforming how songwriters, artists and producers fund their creativity, today announced its partnership with multi-platinum selling international artist Kevin Lyttle, shortly following this month’s release of his hot new soca dance hit “Slow Motion.”

Well-known for his 2003 debut single “Turn Me On,” which became a worldwide sensation, Lyttle has continued a successful career as a recording musician. His song “Midnight” just reached No. 1 on the Billboard Tropical chart in October 2016.

Along with his wife Jacqueline, Lyttle also launched Tarakon Records in Miami in 2007 to represent Caribbean music. Kevin and Jackie’s recent partnership with Sound Royalties has now allowed them to build a dedicated recording studio in the city for Tarakon’s fast-growing roster of artists.

“There are 12 artists on Tarakon Records, and we now have a place where they all can go when the inspiration hits them, as opposed to trying to schedule a studio,” said Kevin Lyttle. “They finally really have a home to vibe.”

As it has been for many music professionals, partnering with Sound Royalties was a transformative option for the Lyttles. The company’s unprecedented offerings – non-credit based royalty advances based on future earnings, that also allowed them to retain the rights to their music – opened the possibilities.

“If you believe in a project, Sound Royalties really gives you more peace of mind knowing you still have your ‘cushion’ and you can use some of your future money toward making things bigger,” Lyttle continued. “It also gives you more time to promote because you spend less time worrying about where the money is coming from.”

“We have been really excited. We made this move with Sound Royalties and great things started happening and are continuing to happen, so we’re pretty grateful.”

Sound Royalties CEO and Founder Alex Heiche added: “Kevin Lyttle’s incredible talent is unmistakable, but it’s even more rare to find someone so passionate about helping up-and-coming artists progress, as he’s doing through Tarakon Records. Sound Royalties shares that mindset of supporting the creative genius behind the remarkable gift of music. We are very excited to partner with Kevin, and wish him and all the artists on Tarakon great success.”

About Sound Royalties

Founded by CEO Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately owned and funded one-stop source that helps music industry professionals get upfront cash based on future earnings potential while allowing the artists to retain the rights to their music and royalties. The company’s core business is offering noncredit-based advances and funding of anywhere from $5,000 to $10 million without having to deal with banks or traditional lenders, while preserving all rights to the artist’s music. To date, Sound Royalties, LLC has worked with a wide range of leading music industry professionals, including Grammy Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre.