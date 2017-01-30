Institutions can use the 2017 Higher Education Benchmarks to measure performance, understand recent developments, gauge the competitive landscape and set goals for the coming year. - Keypath Education Group President Mike McHugh

The fields of marketing and higher education are both in the throes of unprecedented change. Keypath Education, a full-service partner for higher education institutions worldwide, has released its third annual higher education benchmarks report, which provides a current snapshot of the industry with key marketing metrics, enrollment drivers, and academic program and student behavior research.

With recent conversations centered on the overall decrease in student enrollment, the benchmarks include specific data about the percent change in enrollment by sector and where the bright spots are, such as in online education. At a time of intense competition, higher education professionals are under more pressure than ever to reach the right students for their institutions. Student search behavior and device usage is rapidly shifting, and marketing practices are following suit. The benchmarks report unveils how schools are spending their marketing dollars and how to maximize return on investment.

“With a clear picture of the industry’s current environment, schools can see where they stand compared to the competition and where the opportunities lie,” said Mike McHugh, Keypath Education group president. “Institutions can use the 2017 Higher Education Benchmarks to measure performance, understand recent developments, gauge the competitive landscape and set goals for the coming year.”

Combining Keypath’s exclusive data set of university partners with the most relevant industry research, this white paper reveals trends and takeaways from U.S. higher education institutions of all types, including the following:



Domestic enrollment trends

New media landscape

Prospective student social media behavior

The latest in online education

The top and slowest-growing associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs

Competitive digital media performance and advertising spending

Paid search versus paid social trends

And more

The 2017 Higher Education Benchmarks white paper is a free resource available on keypathedu.com. McHugh will expand on the data and its implications during the corresponding webinar on Feb. 9 at 12 p.m. CST.

