San Diego-Based Knockaround Releases New Affordable Kids Sunglasses

Knockaround Sunglasses, a San Diego-based affordable sunglasses company, recently released its latest collection of kids sunglasses, titled Kids Premiums. The new sunglasses style is available in six different color combinations and is modeled after the company’s best-selling frame style, the Premiums. Each pair provides full UV400 sun protection and features embedded “K” logos on a durable, form fitting frame, designed to fit most kids ages 1 to 5 years old. The Kids Premiums come with a soft protective pouch and are priced at $10 at Knockaround.com.

Founded by Adam “Ace” Moyer in 2005, Knockaround offers affordable, stylish and high-quality sunglasses in a wide range of color combinations and frame styles, priced at $10-$35. In addition to its more than 120 different off-the-shelf sunglasses, the company offers a “design-your-own” custom sunglasses shop as well as special Limited Editions released on a monthly basis.

The new Kids Premiums are the 7th addition to the company’s growing line of frame styles.

“Knockaround is all about durable sunglasses that won’t break the bank, and adding a kids sunglasses collection seemed like an obvious move. They look fantastic, they can take a beating, and they come with a low price point,” said Adam Moyer, Founder and CEO of Knockaround. “We’re excited to now offer Knockaround sunglasses to the entire family, and we’re looking forward to adding even more color combinations and fun designs to the Kids Premiums in the nearest future,” added Moyer.

